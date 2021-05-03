No word on resumption of vaccination in Telangana

The drive to begin vaccinating those in the age group of 18 and 44 years, that was to begin on May 1, has been indefinitely put off. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: There is uncertainty whether the Telangana Health Department will restart its Covid-19 vaccination programme from Monday morning. The department, which announced the shutting down of vaccination at all government centres on May 1 and 2, maintained silence on the issue on Sunday.

It may be recalled that late on Friday night, the department said it was suspending the vaccination drive for two days as it reviewed its vaccine stocks. The department had instructed all vaccination centres to return vaccine vials – mostly of Covishield, and some of Coavaxin – that were yet to be used.

The department, when it announced the suspension on Friday night, did not mention when the drive would be resumed. Repeated attempts to contact the Director of Health Services Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Sunday evening, were met with silence.

There have been several hiccups in the vaccination drive in the state over the past week or so with the government running out of stocks and saying the Centre was not rushing enough vaccines to the state. Even the drive to begin vaccinating those in the age group of 18 and 44 years, that was to begin on May 1, has been indefinitely put off.

As on late night on Sunday, there was no clarity on when the Covid-19 vaccination drive would be resumed in Telangana.