24 die at Karnataka's Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage

PTI
Published May 3, 2021, 2:14 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2021, 2:14 pm IST
Congress demand resignation of Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of the Karnataka health minister after the death of 24 patients at a hospital in Chamarajanagar district of the state due to alleged oxygen shortage.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked how much more will people suffer before the system wakes up.

 

"Died or Killed? My heartfelt condolences to their families. How much more suffering before the 'system' wakes up," he asked on Twitter.

Gandhi also lashed out at the Central government over the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and alleged policy paralysis on its part, a charge that the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government faced from the BJP.

"A policy paralysed GOI cannot secure victory over the virus. Face it. Don't fake it," Gandhi tweeted, sharing a media report that the Centre is yet to place fresh vaccine order.

 

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the YS Yediyurappa government for the death of patients at the hospital due to lack of oxygen.

"This is murder by designed negligence of Yediyurappa Govt! Health Minister must resign," he said.

"Will CM Yediyurappa ji own moral responsibility for the deaths," Surjewala also asked.

