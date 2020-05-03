40th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

39,878

49

Recovered

10,842

217

Deaths

1,323

5

Maharashtra122962000521 Gujarat5054896262 Delhi4122125664 Rajasthan2803124268 Madhya Pradesh2788624151 Tamil Nadu2757134129 Uttar Pradesh248769843 Andhra Pradesh152544133 Telangana106149929 West Bengal92215148 Punjab77211220 Jammu and Kashmir6662548 Karnataka60127125 Kerala5004004 Bihar4811074 Haryana3762425 Odisha160561 Jharkhand115223 Chandigarh94190 Uttarakhand59371 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40332 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1250 Goa770 Tripura420 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 03 May 2020 Role of Tablighi Jam ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Role of Tablighi Jamaat members in spread of coronavirus condemnable: Adityanath

PTI
Published May 3, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Updated May 3, 2020, 10:52 am IST
'Had they not hidden the disease and went about like its carriers, then perhaps we would have controlled the outbreak to a large extent'
Horse mounted police personnel patrol a hot spot in Varanasi. PTI photo
 Horse mounted police personnel patrol a hot spot in Varanasi. PTI photo

Lucknow: Holding Tablighi Jamaat members responsible for the spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely one.

The chief minister said action would be taken against them for the "crime".

 

Speaking at a programme of a news channel on Saturday, Adityanath said, "The role of Tablighi Jamaat was most condemnable. To get a disease is not a crime but to hide a disease which is infectious is definitely a crime. And this crime has been done by those associated with the Tablighi Jamaat."

"In Uttar Pradesh and other places where the spread of the coronavirus has been seen, Tablighi Jamaat is behind it. Had they not hidden the disease and went about like its carriers, then perhaps we would have controlled the coronavirus outbreak to a large extent," he had said.

A Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March in Delhi's Nizamuddin area significantly contributed to the doubling of coronavirus cases in India.

...
Tags: coronavirus in uttar pradesh, cm yogi adityanath, tablighi jamaat


