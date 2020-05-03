40th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

India covid death toll hits 1,301, cases touch 39,980

PTI
Published May 3, 2020, 12:40 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2020, 12:40 pm IST
The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals
Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Kerala’s Ernakulam Railway Station by a special train at Jagannathpur Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ganjam district. PTI photo
 Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Kerala’s Ernakulam Railway Station by a special train at Jagannathpur Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ganjam district. PTI photo

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,301 and the number of cases climbed to 39,980 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

 

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 78 deaths were reported since Saturday evening, of which 36 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, six from Madhya Pradesh, three from Rajasthan, three from Delhi, two from Telangana and one each from Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

Of the 1,301 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum with 521 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (262), Madhya Pradesh (151), Rajasthan (65), Delhi (64), Uttar Pradesh (43) and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at 33 each.

The death toll reached 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to the disease.

Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Kerala, Bihar and Haryana have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 deaths.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 12,296, followed by Gujarat (5,054), Delhi (4,122), Madhya Pradesh (2,846), Rajasthan (2,770), Tamil Nadu (2,757) and Uttar Pradesh (2,487).

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,525 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,063 in Telangana.

It has risen to 922 in West Bengal, 772 in Punjab, 666 in Jammu and Kashmir, 601 in Karnataka, 499 in Kerala and 481 in Bihar.

Haryana has reported 360 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 157 cases. A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 88 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand has reported 59 cases, Assam and Chhattisgarh have 43 cases each, while Himachal Pradesh has registered 40 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while Ladakh has recorded 22 cases of the infection.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry eight, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Tripura has registered four cases, while Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"124 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing," the ministry said.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," it said on its website.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

