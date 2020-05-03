40th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

39,878

49

Recovered

10,842

217

Deaths

1,323

5

Maharashtra122962000521 Gujarat5054896262 Delhi4122125664 Rajasthan2803124268 Madhya Pradesh2788624151 Tamil Nadu2757134129 Uttar Pradesh248769843 Andhra Pradesh152544133 Telangana106149929 West Bengal92215148 Punjab77211220 Jammu and Kashmir6662548 Karnataka60127125 Kerala5004004 Bihar4811074 Haryana3762425 Odisha160561 Jharkhand115223 Chandigarh94190 Uttarakhand59371 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40332 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1250 Goa770 Tripura420 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 03 May 2020 Go, corona, go: In T ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Go, corona, go: In Telangana, if you close your eyes, corona will go away

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 3, 2020, 10:12 am IST
Updated May 3, 2020, 10:56 am IST
ICMR data show that the number of positive cases has dropped since the decision to limit testing
Social distance norms continue to thrown to the wind in Hyderabad whenever free rations are distributed. In this picture, women jostle to receive free rations from the Baptist Church at Shanthi theatre in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)at a
 Social distance norms continue to thrown to the wind in Hyderabad whenever free rations are distributed. In this picture, women jostle to receive free rations from the Baptist Church at Shanthi theatre in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)at a

Hyderabad: According to data obtained from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Telangana carried out 4,035 tests for coronavirus infection between April 19 and 26.

That number fell to 2,506 in the last four days of the month, that is, from April 27 to April 30.

 

On April 21, in a decision that defies logic, the Telangana government decided not to test anyone without Covid-19 symptoms or those who are not primary contacts of Covid-19 patients.

Any wonder then that it was also in the last week of April that the state began reporting new daily cases in the single digits?

Based on these figures, the government began expressing the hope that the spread of the virus was being contained.

ICMR oversees the testing process across the country. We obtained testing figures from ICMR and correlated them with the number of positive cases detected in Telangana.

In the initial days in Telangana, between March 10 and 22, the number of tests conducted 180 . This number rose dramatically rose to 4,781 between April 5 and 11. That, according to data received from ICMR, was the highest number of tests done in a week in Telangana.

In the period during which the state conducted the most tests, as per ICMR data, the number of positive cases, according to the patient list provided by the state, was found to be 241.

The next testing period for which ICMR provided data, April 12-18, was the also period during which Telangana discovered the most number of positive cases, 322.

After the state issued instructions, April 21, that it will restrict testing as per ICMR guidelines, the positive cases fell sharply. Between April 27 and April 30, when the number of tests came down to 2,506, the positive cases fell steeply to 35.

The government says it will stick to ICMR guidelines on testing. And anxieties over the shrinking circle of testing continue to rise.

In a recent interview, the director for the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr. Rakesh K. Mishra, said the importance of testing cannot be ignored and called for sustained testing to determine the extent of the spread of the disease.

His concerns reflect those of many other doctors here as well as the World Health Organization which has repeatedly stressed on increasing the rate and pace of testing to determine the true extent of the spread of the virus in the population.

...
Tags: telanagana coronavirus testing, coronavirus cases, covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Doctors: Telangana official Covid-19 figures are just not true
Docs ask Telangana: What do you think you're doing?

Latest From Nation

A grounded Emirates flight at Dubai International airport. AFP photo

Over 1,50,000 Indians in UAE register to return home

Representational image

Colonel, Major among five security personnel killed in encounter in north Kashmir

An EDMC official sprays disinfectant at CRPF camp at Mayur Vihar in Delhi. PTI photo

CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff tests positive for coronavirus

Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Kerala’s Ernakulam Railway Station by a special train at Jagannathpur Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ganjam district. PTI photo

India covid death toll hits 1,301, cases touch 39,980



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff tests positive for coronavirus

An EDMC official sprays disinfectant at CRPF camp at Mayur Vihar in Delhi. PTI photo

India covid death toll hits 1,301, cases touch 39,980

Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Kerala’s Ernakulam Railway Station by a special train at Jagannathpur Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ganjam district. PTI photo

Special trains only for passengers authorised by states: Railways

Only those authorised by states allowed in special trains during lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Role of Tablighi Jamaat members in spread of coronavirus condemnable: Adityanath

Horse mounted police personnel patrol a hot spot in Varanasi. PTI photo

Misery of migrants: 14 labourers ‘rescued’ from concrete mixture truck

14 labourers ‘rescued’ from concrete mixture truck. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham