40th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

39,878

49

Recovered

10,842

217

Deaths

1,323

5

Maharashtra122962000521 Gujarat5054896262 Delhi4122125664 Rajasthan2803124268 Madhya Pradesh2788624151 Tamil Nadu2757134129 Uttar Pradesh248769843 Andhra Pradesh152544133 Telangana106149929 West Bengal92215148 Punjab77211220 Jammu and Kashmir6662548 Karnataka60127125 Kerala5004004 Bihar4811074 Haryana3762425 Odisha160561 Jharkhand115223 Chandigarh94190 Uttarakhand59371 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40332 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1250 Goa770 Tripura420 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation, Current Affairs

CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
Published May 3, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Officials working in the building will not be allowed inside the premises
An EDMC official sprays disinfectant at CRPF camp at Mayur Vihar in Delhi. PTI photo
 An EDMC official sprays disinfectant at CRPF camp at Mayur Vihar in Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

A personal secretary of a Special Director General (SDG) rank officer working in the headquarters has tested positive for the virus and hence the building has been sealed by the force, they said.

 

Officials working in the building will not be allowed inside the premises from Sunday, they said.

The force has informed the district surveillance officer for "initiating required protocols" as per medical guidelines, for time-bound proper sealing of the building located in the CGO complex on Lodhi Road.

They said a contact tracing exercise has begun of all the personnel who came in contact with the staffer at the headquarter building.

The CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force.

Tags: central reserve police force (crpf), crpf delhi hq


