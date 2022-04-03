Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2022 WHO suspends Covaxin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2022, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 1:07 pm IST
The suspension is in response to the outcomes of its post Emergency Use Authorisation inspection held between March 14-22, WHO said
There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: PTI)
 There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed it has suspended the supply of Covaxin, produced by city-based Bharat Biotech, through UN procurement agencies and recommending to countries that received the covid vaccine to take actions as appropriate.

A statement issued by WHO on Saturday said the suspension is in response to the outcomes of its post EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection held between March 14-22, 2022 and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

 

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. The risk assessment to date does not indicate change in the risk-benefit ratio. The data, available to WHO, indicate the vaccine is effective and no safety concern exists, WHO said.

Company officials could not be reached immediately for a response.

Bharat Biotech on April 1 announced the temporary slowing down of production of its covid-19 vaccine Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand.

 

During the recent WHO inspection, Bharat Biotech agreed with the former's team on the scope of the planned improvement activities and indicated that they will be executed as soon as possible.

The company has committed to comply by addressing the GMP deficiencies and is developing a corrective and preventive action plan, for submission to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and WHO.

In the interim and as a precautionary measure, the company has indicated its commitment to suspend its production of Covaxin for export, WHO said.

 

 

...
Tags: covaxin vaccine, bharat biotech, covid vaccine, world health organisation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

COVID-19: India supplies 5 lakh more Covaxin doses to Afghanistan
Covaxin maker says its vaccine safe for children
Covishield, Covaxin get sale approval in India

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)

Purported Maoist posters found in Kerala criticising CM Vijayan

Halal meat shop owner in Karnataka (ANI)

Karnataka: Muslim vendors claim business as usual despite 'Halal' meat row

Andhra Pradesh new distrits ((Image credit: sarkarilist.in)

Andhra Pradesh to have 13 new districts from Monday

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC)

Bandi demands funds for Pranahita Pushkaralu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Nepal mend fences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, after signing of agreement ceremony in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP)

Rajnath wants 10-tonne multirole helicopter fast-tracked

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Puducherry emerges coronavirus free

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health G Sriramulu said. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->