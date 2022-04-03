Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2022 Moon sighted, holy m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Moon sighted, holy month of Ramzan begins

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 3, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 1:09 am IST
The holy month of Ramzan had begun on Saturday and the first Roza or fasting would be observed on April 3 (Sunday)
People offers prayers after Markazi Ruyat E Hilaal Committee Sadar Majlis Ulema E Deccan Ka Elaan announced the sighting the crescent moon in back drop of historic Makkah Masjid in old city of Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC photo)
Hyderabad: Sirens from mosques went off after dusk on Saturday, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan which will be very different from what it was for two years during the pandemic.

As soon as the siren was heard, Muslims rushed to wish each other with greetings of 'Ramzan Mubarak'.

 

Moments earlier, the Central Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee announced that as the crescent was sighted in many parts of the country, the holy month of Ramzan had begun on Saturday and the first Roza or fasting would be observed on April 3 (Sunday).

After a gap of two years, which witnessed Covid pandemic, Taraweeh prayers are being organised in all mosques in Hyderabad and other parts of the Telugu States.

Over 2,500 Muslim men along with their children, clad in white traditional kurta pyjamas with religious caps, gathered at the Mecca Masjid, eager to perform Tarabi Namaz from 8.40 pm to 10 pm. The masjid was illuminated with colourful lights and fresh mats were laid at prayer halls for the devotees.

 

From Sunday onwards, as part of the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims will fast during the day and special prayers will be held. Id-ul-Fitr will be celebrated at the end of this month, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Macca Masjid's superintendent Abdul Quadeer Siddiqui said, "During this holy month, the Macca masjid is open round the clock for prayers. 'Taraweeh,' which are special prayers led by Moulana Hafez Rizwan Qurashi, will be held each day after 9 pm at the masjid."

After the sirens were heard, as part of preparations, people were seen shopping for dates, fruits and food items all over the city, especially near Charminar. At Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti and Lad Bazaar, people, especially women, flocked to mehendi shops.

 

At the Murgi Chowk chicken market, chicken was sold out and its additional supply had to be arranged.

"We will fast during the entire month and not miss it for a single day, or even a single prayer. My elder son and I, will first thank Allah for giving us the opportunity to celebrate Ramzan in this way after two years of the pandemic, and pray for all the people from all the communities who have lost their lives," said Sharyar Khan, a citizen.

"Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and lasts 720 hours over four weeks and two days, during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance," said Mohammed Abdul Ismial, Sadar of Jamia Amina Masjid.

 

Apart from fasting, `Zakaat' plays a major role for Muslims as per which they share a part of their earnings with the poor and needy, he said.

Tags: ramzan, ramzan mubarak, ruiyat-e-hilal committee, macca masjid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


