Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2022 Karnataka: Muslim ve ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: Muslim vendors claim business as usual despite 'Halal' meat row

ANI
Published Apr 3, 2022, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 12:22 pm IST
The Opposition has condemning the Basavaraj Bommai government over the 'Halal' meat row, calling it election propaganda of the BJP
Halal meat shop owner in Karnataka (ANI)
 Halal meat shop owner in Karnataka (ANI)

Bengaluru: Amid the call for a boycott of 'Halal' meat, the Muslim vendors from the state claimed that the controversy hasn't affected their business.

The vendors said that the business is as usual with no dip in the footfalls of customers, with 90 per cent of them being Hindus and Christians.

 

In the 'Frasor Town' market in the city, a large number of people can be seen around the meat shops. The vendors and shop owners also maintained that the controversy hasn't affected their business which is running smoothly.

Mohammed Samaruddin, a local shop owner, said that he has a large number of Hindu and Christian customers, and the row over 'Halal' meat hasn't yet affected his business. He sounded confident that his loyal customers will continue coming to his shop.

"We have been running the same business since the independence of the country. As of now, we have never faced any problems. Almost 90 per cent of customers are Hindus and Christians and only 10 per cent are Muslims. This propaganda over 'Halal' meat will not affect my business," said the shop owner.

 

As Muslims across Karnataka are celebrating the Ramzan festival, another shop owner Saleem said that the footfalls of customers have been intact with more people now coming.

"All my regular customers are coming to the shop. There is no such problem. In fact, more customers are approaching with ongoing festivals," said Saleem, another shop owner.

'Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samiti' along with Bajrang Dal and some right-wing activists recently claimed that Muslims perform rituals according to their faith before killing animals for 'Halal' meat, which is then consumed by Hindus.

 

They organised a campaign to boycott 'Halal' meat and urged people to buy meat only from Hindu meat sellers.

The controversy came ahead of 'Varshadodaku' festival, which is celebrated a day after the Kannada New Year of Ugadi, when the meat is in much demand as several communities across the state, including Hindus, organise a non-vegetarian feast.

Meanwhile, many shop-owners have also changed their signboards from 'Halal' to 'Jhatka'.

The crowd around Hindu meat shops is also seen going up amid the controversy.
The Opposition has condemning the Basavaraj Bommai government over the 'Halal' meat row, calling it election propaganda of the BJP.

 

Bommai had earlier said that the state government will look into 'Halal' meat issue as "serious objections" have now been raised about it.

Asked about the call for the boycott of 'Halal' meat by some right-wing organizations, Bommai had said, "As far as my government is concerned, we are not right-wing or left-wing, only growth wing."

...
Tags: halal meat, karnataka halal meat row
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)

Purported Maoist posters found in Kerala criticising CM Vijayan

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: PTI)

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

Andhra Pradesh new distrits ((Image credit: sarkarilist.in)

Andhra Pradesh to have 13 new districts from Monday

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC)

Bandi demands funds for Pranahita Pushkaralu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Nepal mend fences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, after signing of agreement ceremony in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP)

Rajnath wants 10-tonne multirole helicopter fast-tracked

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Puducherry emerges coronavirus free

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health G Sriramulu said. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->