Festive atmosphere returns to Pragathi Bhavan

Published Apr 3, 2022, 2:22 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 6:47 am IST
Grand Ugadi celebrations held after four years in Pragathi Bhavan
Hyderabad: Festive atmosphere returned to Pragathi Bhavan, the official camp office-cum-residence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday, as the official Ugadi celebrations were held on a grand note after a gap of four years.

Rao, cabinet ministers, TRS legislators, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives in the celebrations.

 

The Janahitha building inside Pragathi Bhavan premises where the celebrations were held was packed with political leaders, top officials from government and police departments.

Several priests, vedic scholars from popular temples across Telangana like Yadadri, Bhadrachalam, and Vemulawada participated in the event.

The arrangements by the endowments and culture departments earned all-round praise. A mango tree set up on the dais was the centre of attraction. It was under this that noted almanac conducted 'panchanga sravanam' and read out predictions for the Telugu New Year.

 

The decoration made with mango leaves and marigold in Janahitha was a big hit as participants vied with each other to take photographs and selfies.

The Chief Minister felicitated several priests and vedic scholars on the occasion.

The visitors were given a traditional welcome with silk kanduvas. Participants relished Ugadi pachadi and kheer, prepared especially for the occasion by the endowments department.

Yadadri, Bhadrachalam, Vemulawada prasadams were also offered.

The Drikh Siddhanta Almanac Writers Association honorary president (DSAWA)Gorthi Machara Pattabhi Sastry said the crops, in particular paddy and black colour crops could give good yielding, but the people would suffer from hike in essential commodities. — Representational image/PTI

