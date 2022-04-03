Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2022 Defence minister cal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Defence minister called for fast-tracking the development of the multirole helicopter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 3, 2022, 2:17 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 2:17 am IST
Earlier this week, the defence forces purchased 15 India-made Dhruv, the Advanced Light Helicopters
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)
 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

Hyderabad: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called for fast-tracking the design and development of the 10-tonne Indian multirole helicopter. He was speaking at an event at the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, on Saturday, to mark 60 years of service of the Chetak helicopter with the Indian Air Force.

"According to an estimate, there is a demand for more than 1,000 civilian helicopters in the country and an equal number of helicopters in the defence sector. We need to exploit this huge potential,” Rajnath Singh said. “We need to make efforts to strengthen India's claim in the rotary wing domain.”

 

He noted that the era was changing. “I am sure that in the times to come we will be strong and completely self-reliant. Earlier, the country was dependent on imports. This government believes in strengthening our own shoulders to protect ourselves. We are making sure that India is not dependent on anyone," he said.

Earlier this week, the defence forces purchased 15 India-made Dhruv, the Advanced Light Helicopters. The defence minister called them examples of the country's strength and capability to manufacture light helicopters for combat operations.

 

Singh said that by being strong, India does not mean to establish dominance in the world. India has always followed the path of truth, non-violence and peace and does not support aggression of any kind, he said.

The Chetak (Alouette III), manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from 1962, is a two-tonne helicopter that can seat seven persons. It is stated to be a versatile, multi-role, multi-purpose helicopter.

The helicopter is suitable for commuting, cargo and material transport, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, aerial rurvey and patrolling and emergency medical services. Rajnath Singh compared the helicopter to the horse of the legendary Rana Pratap.

 

Rajnath Singh said the Chetak, through adaptation, modification and upgradation, remained a frontline platform even after six decades of its creation. He noted that nearly 700 Chetaks had been manufactured so far.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhuri, senior serving and retired officers of the helicopter stream from the three services and officials of ministry of defence, Indian Coast Guard and HAL were present on the occasion.

Rajnath Singh said the Chetak had proved its mettle in the battlefield by targeting enemies with accuracy and successfully landing troops. "It has also helped in delivering essential logistics and also saved precious lives through its evacuation efforts in case of emergency.”

 

To mark the occasion, the Indian Air Force had a flypast of the Chetaks and other aircraft, including one over prominent landmarks of the city by the Suryakiran aerobatics team.

...
Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, 10-tonne indian multirole helicopter
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Drikh Siddhanta Almanac Writers Association honorary president (DSAWA)Gorthi Machara Pattabhi Sastry said the crops, in particular paddy and black colour crops could give good yielding, but the people would suffer from hike in essential commodities. — Representational image/PTI

Year ahead not good for high-risk biz: Astrologers

Several priests, vedic scholars from popular temples across Telangana like Yadadri, Bhadrachalam, and Vemulawada participated in the event. (Twitter)

Festive atmosphere returns to Pragathi Bhavan

He also visited the house of the farmer killed in the elephants' attack and consoled his family members. The minister directed forest officials to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the deceased family. — Representational image/DC

Wild elephant electrocuted in Chittoor district

Karimnagar MP and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed shock over the deaths. He urged doctors to provide best of care to the injured father and daughter. — DC Image

Mother, son die in road accident in Karimnagar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Puducherry emerges coronavirus free

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health G Sriramulu said. (AFP)

Modi calls for swift end to violence in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India starts supplying rice to Sri Lanka in first major food aid

India, the world's biggest rice exporter, last month agreed to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.(Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->