Andhra Pradesh schools to run for half day from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 3, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Classes will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. Mid-day meals will be served immediately thereafter
In view of SSC examinations scheduled from April 27, classes for class 10 students will continue as usual with additional study hours. — Representational image/DC
 In view of SSC examinations scheduled from April 27, classes for class 10 students will continue as usual with additional study hours. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Schools from classes 1 to 9 in Andhra Pradesh will run only for half a day from Monday.

Classes will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. Mid-day meals will be served immediately thereafter.

 

The decision to run schools for half a day has been taken in view of soaring temperatures after parents and students’ unions made a request to education minister Audimulapu Suresh in this regard. Early closure of schools will help students avoid adverse impact on their health from soaring temperatures during later parts of the day.

School education commissioner A. Suresh Kumar issued orders on Sunday about half-day schools from Monday, April 4.

However, in view of SSC examinations scheduled from April 27, classes for class 10 students will continue as usual with additional study hours.

 

Instructions have been issued to all regional joint directors of school education and district educational officers of the state to implement the half-day school norm.

Tags: half-day schools andhra pradesh, mid-day meals after school ends
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


