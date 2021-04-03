Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2021 Severe heat wave con ...
Severe heat wave conditions predicted for Guntur and Prakasam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 3, 2021, 8:19 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2021, 9:04 am IST
IMD says thunder storm with gusty winds accompanied by lightning were likely over north coastal AP and Yanam for three days from Saturday
A low pressure area over South Andaman and its neighbourhood became well-marked and intensified into a depression over north Andaman Sea. — Representational image
Visakhapatnam: Heat wave conditions prevailed in Guntur and Prakasam districts and some isolated pockets of Chittoor district on Friday. Severe heat wave conditions are predicted for these two districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Prakasam and Nellore districts will experience heat wave on Sunday. Tirupati registered the highest temperature of 43 degrees C, 4.6 degrees above normal. Vijayawada recorded 42.8, 5.8 degrees above normal. Nellore recorded 42.4 degrees, 5.7 degrees above normal and Ongole 42.2 degrees or 6.7 degrees above the maximum temperatures.

 

Visakhapatnam recorded 32 degrees for the second day. Dry weather conditions prevailed all over the state.

An IMD report said thunder storm with gusty winds at speeds of 40-50 kmph along with lightning were likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam for three days from Saturday.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over South Andaman and its neighbourhood became well-marked and intensified into a depression over north Andaman Sea on Friday morning. The system remained practically stationary and lay centered at 0830hours about 400km east-northeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 420km north-northwest of Phuket (Thailand) and 640km south of Yangon (Myanmar).

 

“It is likely to move north-eastwards towards Myanmar coast and intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours,” the IMD announcement stated this evening.

Similarly, a trough runs from Odisha to North Interior Karnataka with an embedded cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and neighbourhood and extends up to 1.5km above mean sea-level.

...
