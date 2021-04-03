Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2021 People brave heatwav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

People brave heatwave to take COVID vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 3, 2021, 8:11 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2021, 8:58 am IST
Due to the heat wave conditions, some registered persons avoided reporting themselves for the jab
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme for this segment by undergoing the vaccination himself at a ward secretariat in Bharatpeta in Guntur district. — DC Image/Tejo Roy
Vijayawada: A substantial number of people aged above 45 went in for Covid-19 jabs on the first day of their turn, braving heatwave conditions in several parts of the state.

Chief Minister Y.S.  Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme for this segment by undergoing the vaccination himself at a ward secretariat in Bharatpeta in Guntur district. He gave a call to the people, especially the aged above 45 years, to take the jab in order to remain safe.

 

There was some delay in the commencement of the vaccination that was scheduled from 9am to 5pm. The delay was due the inauguration by some local VIPs at the ward/village secretariat. It soon gained speed.

Health authorities said that at some ward secretariats, 400 to 600 persons took the jab on the first day.

However, due to prevalence of the heat wave conditions, some registered persons avoided reporting themselves for the jab. Officials, therefore, extended the time to administer the vaccine beyond 5 pm to ensure vaccinating the maximum of all those listed for the day.

 

However, in case the number of targeted beneficiaries is more than what could be handled, officials advised them to come in the next day.

Visakhapatnam district medical and health officer Dr PS Suryanarayana said, “As we had already carried out trial run for the Covid-19 jab at select ward/village secretariats and also done extensive publicity, we got a good number of people for the jabs.”

As the ward/village volunteers were preoccupied with distribution of pension on April 1, there was some trouble in mobilising the targeted beneficiaries for the vaccination in some parts of the state.

 

Guntur district medical and health officer Dr Yasmin said, “CM Jagan along with his spouse took the jab at a ward secretariat. The number of people turned up for the Covid-19 vaccine was encouraging.”

Meanwhile, officials said the jabs will be done on public holidays too so as to expedite the vaccination programme.

Health director Dr T. Geetha Prasadini said, “Based on preliminary reports received from districts, a good number of people aged above 45 took the jabs especially at ward/village secretariats and also at Covid vaccination centres.”

 

Tags: covid vaccine, 45 years covid vaccine, jagan mohan reddy, jagan takes vaccine bharatpet guntur, pension distribution delay in mobilising beneficiaries, covid vaccine andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


