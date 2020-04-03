Withdrawal effect takes more lives than Covid in Karnataka

Bengaluru: So far Covid-19 pandemic has killed 3 elderly persons in Karnataka, however 13 youngsters in the state have committed suicide due to non-availability of liquor.

Sudden lockdown across the country has led to multiple problems, including non-availability of alcohol making youngsters go to depression.

According to the latest statistics, 13 persons across the state have ended their lives. Among 13 deceased, 6 were from Udupi district alone and all were below 40 years age group.

Pressure is mounting on chief minister B S Yediyurappa to open the MRP liquor shops across the state. The Excise department is the second highest revenue generating department in the state after commercial taxes.

On top of this, many deaddiction centres in the state have shut down following lockdown orders.

Many youngsters who are addicted to alcohol developed depression symptoms. Sleeplessness, headache and body shivering has been reported and 104 helpline of the state government was flooded with calls from alcohol addicted persons.

They are pleading to the 104 helpline workers to prevail upon the government to open the liquor shop for at least two to three hours in a day.

Many calls have been received by the 104 helpline seeking medical assistance to addicted persons. Meanwhile, NIMHANS has offered medical assistance to alcohol addicted persons, as many people have been admitted to the deaddiction centre of NIMHANS at Bengaluru.

The Health and Family Welfare department has arranged emergency medical assistance to alcohol addicted persons and asked them to approach district psychiatrists, even telephone number has been provided to them through 104 helpline, says a senior officer in the Health and Family Welfare department.

Dr N Manjunatha, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Principal Investigator (KTM Program) of NIMHANS offered medical assistance to alcohol addicted persons.

He sent an email to government doctors stating “Karnataka prohibited sale of alcohol during this lockdown. In turn, patients with alcohol addiction will come with withdrawal symptoms such as tremor of hands and body, shivering, sweating, flushing, palpitation, even seizures (withdrawal seizures) and confusion (delirium tremens). These patients can be managed at PHCs too. In case any patients of you reach with these symptoms, please contact me for telephonic or video consultations”.

Minister of Excise H Nagesh was not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach him regarding whether the government will look into humanitarian grounds of the demand of alcohol addicted people in the state to open liquor shops across the state.