Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2020 Madhya Pradesh to in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh to invoke NSA against attackers of medical personnel

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 3, 2020, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2020, 2:18 pm IST
An IAS officer among nine new positive cases in the state
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the treatment facilities for coronavirus-affected patients at the Advanced Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal on March 28, 2020. (PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the treatment facilities for coronavirus-affected patients at the Advanced Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

Bhopal: In a major development, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday decided to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack medical personnel in the state. And the state's total number of coronavirus positive cases sped to 120 this morning with one of the nine new cases being an IAS officer from the health department in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradash is the first state in the country to invoke the stringent NSA against the people who attack medical personnel during the current coronavirus outbreak.

 

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement late on Thursday evening. The decision came in the wake of attacks on medics in Indore on Wednesday when the former were conducting health screening of local people.

Four people were arrested in connection with the incident.

An IAS officer who tested Covid-19 positive is a 2011-batch IAS officer posted in the health department in Bhopal with a history of travelling outside Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

He developed symptoms similar to those found in COVID-19 patients and was tested. The first report came positive; results of the second are awaited.

Among the other new cases, seven were reported from Indore and one from Chhindwara. The Chhindwara patient is a 36-year-old man who works in a government department in Indore and came to Chhindwara on March 19 before the March 25 lockdown.

The patient has been admitted in the Chhindwara district hospital's isolation ward and the people he came in contact with are being quarantined.

Seven fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported from Indore, taking the total number of infected persons in the city to 89.

Out of the total 120 coronavirus cases recorded so far in Madhya Pradesh (health department has confirmed 119), 89 have been from Indore, eight each from Jabalpur and Bhopal, six from Ujjain, two each in Morena, Shivpuri and Gwalior and one each from Khargone and Chhindwara, officials said.

Eight Covid-19 patients have so far died in the state -- five from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh, indore, national security act, shivraj chouhan, ias officer, covid-19
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

AP govt announces first coronavirus death. (Photo- PTI)

First coronavirus death confirmed in Andhra Pradesh

Representational Image. (PTI)

Oman Air to operate special plane to evacuate their stranded citizens in Kerala

Police officials distribute fruits among their colleagues on duty manning the lockdown in Bhopal. (PTI)

IAS officer from Bhopal among nine positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

Road leading to the historic Charminar wears a deserted look during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Coronavirus Live updates from AP, Telangana: AP govt announces first covid19 death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus India Live tracker: Congress launches scathing attack on PM Modi

Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifts around 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines and hospital consumables onboard C-130 aircraft during Operation Sanjeevani from India to Maldives, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Covid19 death toll in India mounts to 56, cases reach 2,301

People maintain social distance as they read holy scriptures sitting outside their homes during lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, in Amritsar. PTI photo

Karnataka moves to SC over Kerala HC's orders on inter-state border

AP Photo

Coronavirus in Karnataka Live: Bagalkote district reports first case

A coronavirus graffiti drawn at a junction to create awareness during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak, in Bengaluru. PTI

MP coronavirus cases tally 119 after eight new cases

Representative Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham