Karnataka moves to SC over Kerala HC's orders on inter-state border

The Karnataka government moved to Supreme Court over Kerala High Court's orders to open the Karnataka-Kerala inter state borders to facilitate the movement of patients from Kasaragod district to Mangalore for medical help.

Karnataka stated that the medical facilities at Mangalore is already overburdened. The government also stated that the locals at Mangalore have expressed opposition over shifting patients from Kerala's Kasargod district, which is the worst affected district in the state with over a hundred cases.