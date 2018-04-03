Telugu news anchor Radhika Reddy jumps to death, cites depression

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman working as a newsreader in a regional news channel in the city allegedly jumped to death on Sunday night from the apartment where she lived. Venkannagari Radhika Reddy left a suicide note stating that her brain is her enemy.

Radhika reportedly left the office at around 10 pm and went home. She did not enter her flat but walked straight to the fifth floor and jumped from there.

She and her husband had divorced six months ago. She is survived by her 14-year-old mentally-challenged son Bhanuteja Reddy.

Anchors working in different news and television channels have condoled her death. Senior anchor Jhansi said that she and some other news presenters would support Radhika’s family and specially her son.

It was the building watchman who found the body.

After he heard a loud noise, he rushed to the spot to find Radhika in a pool of blood. He immediately alerted the residents and Radhika’s younger sister identified her.

The police found Radhika’s handbag on the terrace with a note written in Telugu in pencil which read “only because of my depression I am dying. Nobody is the reason. My brain is my enemy.”