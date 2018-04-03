search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telugu news anchor Radhika Reddy jumps to death, cites depression

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Apr 3, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Venkannagari Radhika Reddy left a suicide note stating that her brain is her enemy.
Venkannagari Radhika Reddy
 Venkannagari Radhika Reddy

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman working as a newsreader in a regional news channel in the city allegedly jumped to death on Sunday night from the apartment where she lived. Venkannagari Radhika Reddy left a suicide note stating that her brain is her enemy. 

Radhika reportedly left the office at around 10 pm and went home. She did not enter her flat but walked straight to the fifth floor and jumped from there. 

 

She and her husband had divorced six months ago. She is survived by her 14-year-old mentally-challenged son Bhanuteja Reddy.

Anchors working in different news and television channels have condoled her death. Senior anchor Jhansi said that she and some other news presenters would support Radhika’s family and specially her son.

It was the building watchman who found the body. 

After he heard a loud noise, he rushed to the spot to find Radhika in a pool of blood. He immediately alerted the residents and Radhika’s younger sister identified her. 

The police found Radhika’s handbag on the terrace with a note written in Telugu in pencil which read “only because of my depression I am dying. Nobody is the reason. My brain is my enemy.”

Tags: venkannagari radhika reddy, telugu news presenter, telugu news presenter commits suicide, depression
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Radhika Reddy showed no signs of depression: Pals


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 7 years after winning Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

India imposes 10 per cent tax on import of key smartphone components

Populated PCBs account for roughly half of a typical smartphone’s cost.
 

Mi A2 leak confirms 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 20MP cameras

Expected Mi A2 with dual cameras (Photo:TENNA)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit. (Photo: Pexels)
 

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will Mohan Bhagwat be branded anti-national now: Sena takes new dig at RSS

Invoking warrior king Shivaji's rule, Bhagwat last week asked who should be blamed for the changed times, where a woman's safety is not guaranteed, and said India needed a protest against corruption. (Photo: File)

Not distributing biscuits: VK Singh on exgratia for Indian nationals killed in Mosul

When asked about whether it was the Centre or the state government responsible to compensate the families, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh said, 'It is India's responsibility.' (Photo: PTI)

SC shuns urgent hearing to SC/ST Act review, clashes erupt across nation

The Union Home Ministry, which rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to MP and UP, asked all states to take preventive steps and maintain public order to ensure safety of lives and property. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

NHRC serves notice to WB govt, takes 'suo motu cognisance' into Ram Navami violence

Expressing its 'serious concern' over the clashes the NHRC issued the notices to state chief secretary Malay De, state home secretary Atri Bhattacharya and state director general of police Surajit Kar Purkayastha. (Photo: PTI)

Navjot Singh announces Rs 5 L exgratia for kin of Indian nationals killed in Mosul

The Punjab minister assured employment for a person from the family of victims and said that the pension of Rs 20, 000 which is currently being provided to the kin will continue. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham