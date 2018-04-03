search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court wants Centre to spell out split sops given so far

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 3, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 1:13 am IST
The Supreme Court granted four weeks' time to the Centre to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to implement the Act.

 

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL)  filed by Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, deputy leader in Telangana State Legislative Council, for implementing many provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. 

A Bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan issued a notice on the PIL after hearing counsel Sravan Kumar who said that the Centre had failed to take action on the representations made by the petitioner.

 



When this case came up for hearing, the counsel appearing for Telangana urged the Bench to grant some time to place their stand on the petition.

K. Sravan Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that as per the instructions of the court on March 5, 2018, they had served copies of the petition to the Centre and all other respondents in the case. He told the Bench that in this case, the Centre is the main party which had responsibility to implement the Act and also the promises made in Parliament during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

