search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Smriti Irani's fitting reply to Cong on government's plan to check fake news

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2018, 8:15 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 8:15 am IST
Cong asked Centre who will determine if reported news is 'fake' and showed apprehension that rules might be misused to harass reporters.
Union minister Smriti Irani responded to Congress' Ahmed Patel saying the Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association, both of which are not controlled by the government, will ascertain whether a news is fake or not. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Union minister Smriti Irani responded to Congress' Ahmed Patel saying the Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association, both of which are not controlled by the government, will ascertain whether a news is fake or not. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday questioned the government's attempt to check fake news, asking whether it was aimed at preventing journalists from reporting news uncomfortable to the establishment.

He also asked who will determine if a reported news item is "fake" and expressed apprehension that rules might be misused to harass reporters.

 

Union minister Smriti Irani, however, responded to him saying the Press Council of India (PCI) and the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), both of which are not controlled by the government, will ascertain whether a news is fake or not.

“I appreciate the attempt to control fake news but few questions for my understanding: 1.What is guarantee that these rules will not be misused to harass honest reporters? 2. Who is going to decide what constitutes fake news? “3. Is it not possible that motivated complaints will be filed to suspend accreditation until enquiry is on? 4.What is guarantee that these guidelines will check fake news or is it an attempt to prevent genuine reporters from reporting news uncomfortable to establishment?,” Patel said on Twitter.

Responding to Ahmed Patel, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani tweeted back, saying, “Glad to see you awake Ahmed Patel ji. Whether a News article / broadcast is fake or not will be determined by PCI & NBA; both of whom I'm sure you know are not controlled/ operated by GOI”.

Earlier on Monday, the government said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace.

Also Read: Journalist accreditation could be permanently cancelled for fake news: Govt

As per the amended guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, if the publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation. In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a release.

It said any complaint of instances of fake news would be referred to the PCI, if it pertains to print media, and to the NBA, if it relates to the electronic media, for determination of the news item being fake or not. This determination is expected to be completed within 15 days by these agencies, the ministry said.

Tags: fake news, information and broadcasting ministry, accreditation of journalists, smriti irani, ahmed patel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Angry Saina Nehwal slams CWG on Twitter as her father denied access at games village

"I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but i didn't understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can't enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018," Saina Nehwal said on Twitter. (Photo: AP)
 

Cheaper Google Pixel, Home Mini and Pixelbook on the cards for India

Google has already teased the launch of the Google Home and Google Home Mini speakers.
 

OnePlus 6 officially teased, expected to launch soon

This is an indication of the fact that OnePlus’ next offering will offer fast performance like its predecessors.
 

Google Doodle remembers freedom fighter Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay

Google doodle celebrates the 115th birth anniversary of Kamladevi Chattopadhyay
 

Watch: 7 years after winning Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

India imposes 10 per cent tax on import of key smartphone components

Populated PCBs account for roughly half of a typical smartphone’s cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Journalist accreditation could be permanently cancelled for fake news: Govt

Once the complaint is registered for determination of fake news, the accreditation of the journalist, whoever created and/or propagated the fake news, will be suspended till the determination regarding the fake news is made, the ministry said. (Representational Image | AP)

Screech! BMTC, you're ‘Bus’ting up Bengaluru traffic!

Bengaluru is unscientifically planned, say experts, with bus stops placed randomly and buses swerving dangerously to get to them. (Photo: DC)

BJP: MDMK chief Vaiko should take blame for cadre’s death

The padayatra was inaugurated by DMK working president M. K. Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Anti-Sterlite agitators going beyond limits?

Villagers said that removing the borewell pipes and cleaning them would only help Sterlite, as after cleaning the pipes, the water may look pure.

Irregularities in coop polls trigger violence in Tamil Nadu

The DMK cadres have alleged that only candidates from the ruling AIADMK were permitted to file their nomination papers for various posts under the TN Cooperative Societies Act
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham