search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Politics denies Andhra Pradesh a chance to wage united fight for SCS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Apr 3, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 2:17 am IST
The casualty of this rat race is the state’s inability to wage a united bipartisan fight against the Central government.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: While Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was said to be contemplating an indefinite hunger strike demanding special category status in Delhi, YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that his party MPs would quit their posts and will sit on indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Bhawan in Delhi.

If one looks at the chronology of political events in Andhra Pradesh, one doesn’t need to be an expert to gauge the competition between the Telugu Desam and the YSRC to outdo the other in championing the state’s cause by demanding the special category status. The casualty of this rat race is the state’s inability to wage a united bipartisan fight against the Central government.

 

In Parliament, both TD and YSRC MPs have been giving no-confidence motion notices to Lok Sabha Speaker separately. They are also staging protests on the parliament premises separately for the same cause. In a flip-flop of sorts, Mr Naidu, who had once said that SCS is not a solution to all problems, decided to move a separate no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Earlier, he had announced that his party would support the no-confidence motion moved by opposition YSRC.

Increasing the heat over special status demand, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy said YSRC MPs would resign in protest against the Centre’s denial of SCS to AP and asked the Telugu Desam to get its MPs to follow them. But the Telugu Desam rejected the idea.

Another key player in state politics is actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. Though he had promised to visit Delhi to garner support from other parties to the no-confidence motion if the YSRC acts on it, Pawan is nowhere to be seen in the national capital.

Both Jana Sena and YSRC skipped the all-party and all associations meeting convened by the Chief Minister to discuss the central government’s attitude towards the state and to discuss the plan of action to bring pressure on New Delhi for the implementation of  provisions of AP Reorganisation Act and assurances given by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, andhra special category status
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 7 years after winning Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

India imposes 10 per cent tax on import of key smartphone components

Populated PCBs account for roughly half of a typical smartphone’s cost.
 

Mi A2 leak confirms 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 20MP cameras

Expected Mi A2 with dual cameras (Photo:TENNA)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit. (Photo: Pexels)
 

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Narendra Modi to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tamil Nadu situation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Police gives first-aid to mishap victim, then calls for help

Inspector Nagamallu attending to the victim's wounds.

Will Mohan Bhagwat be branded anti-national now: Sena takes new dig at RSS

Invoking warrior king Shivaji's rule, Bhagwat last week asked who should be blamed for the changed times, where a woman's safety is not guaranteed, and said India needed a protest against corruption. (Photo: File)

Not distributing biscuits: VK Singh on exgratia for Indian nationals killed in Mosul

When asked about whether it was the Centre or the state government responsible to compensate the families, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh said, 'It is India's responsibility.' (Photo: PTI)

SC shuns urgent hearing to SC/ST Act review, clashes erupt across nation

The Union Home Ministry, which rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to MP and UP, asked all states to take preventive steps and maintain public order to ensure safety of lives and property. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham