More than happy to engage with journos to counter fake news menace: Smriti Irani

ANI
Published Apr 3, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
However, Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed the guidelines be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.
New Delhi: Following the Prime Minister's direction to withdraw guidelines regarding the accreditation of journalists in connection with the fake news, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said she would be happy to engage in a debate with journalists to fight the menace.

Irani took to Twitter and said, "PIB Accreditation Guidelines asking Press Council of India & News Broadcasters Association to define & act against 'fake news' have generated debate. Several journalists & organisations have reached out giving positive suggestions regarding the same."

 

"@MIB_India is more than happy to engage with journalist body or organisation/s wanting to give suggestions so that together we can fight the menace of 'fake news' & uphold ethical journalism. Interested journalists and/or organisations may feel free to meet me at @MIB_India," she added.

An I&B ministry statement, issued on Monday, stated that if a journalist is found to have created or propagated fake news then his/her accreditation will be suspended or cancelled permanently.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed that the guidelines be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.

