search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India welcomes US designation of Hafiz Saeed's MML as terror outfit

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
MEA stated that the designation of MML also shows Pakistan's failure to dismantle terror sanctuaries in the country.
The move proved to be a major setback to Hafiz Saeed's political ambitions (Photo: File)
 The move proved to be a major setback to Hafiz Saeed's political ambitions (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday welcomed the US designating Pakistan-based Milli Muslim League (MML), an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terror organisation, saying the decision reflects rejection of the attempts being made in Pakistan to mainstream terrorist individuals and entities.

Reacting to the US move, the external affairs ministry said the designation of the MML also shows Pakistan's failure to dismantle terror sanctuaries in that country and vindicated India's position that Islamabad has not taken effective action against terrorist groups and individuals.

 

"India welcomes the action taken by the US for designating the Milli Muslim League as an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist group and its functionaries who are acting on behalf of LeT," the MEA said.

"It is also cognisance of the fact that terrorist individuals and entities are allowed to change names and continue to operate freely from territory under Pakistan's control," the ministry said in a statement.

In a major setback to Hafiz Saeed's political ambitions, the US on Tuesday designated the MML, the political front of Pakistan-based Mumbai attack mastermind-led Jamaat-ud Dawa, as a foreign terrorist organisation. The MML is an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba also.

Also read: Setback to Hafiz Saeed: US designates Milli Muslim League as terrorist outfit

The US also added Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir (TAJK) to the list of terrorist groups. TAJK is said to be a front of the LeT, which according to the Trump administration, continues to operate freely inside Pakistan.

The move comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan asked the MML to produce a clearance certificate by the interior ministry for its registration as a political party. General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan in July.

Tags: milli muslim league, hafiz saeed, lashkar-e-taiba
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Intel Core i9 processor comes to mobile

The latest 8th-Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform.
 

Here’s Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

The church bell tolled 76 times, once for each year of Prof Hawking's life, as the solid oak coffin adorned with floral tributes arrived in a hearse. (Photo: AP)
 

Snake diet: Trainer claims eating like one can help you lose weight

Trainer claims eating like a snake can help you lose weight. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Instagram abandons Apple Watch

Instagram’s Apple Watch app was one of the social apps that made its debut in the early times of watchOS.
 

SpaceX’s recycled rocket and spaceship deliver cargo to ISS

The effort is part of SpaceX's mission to lower the cost of space flight by re-using costly, multimillion-dollar components that typically have been discarded into the ocean after each launch. (Photo: Space X Twitter)
 

Video: Man shocked to find decaying dead mouse inside Coca-Cola bottle

Meanwhile the firm hasn’t said anything about the video (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

More than happy to engage with journos to counter fake news menace: Smriti Irani

An I&B ministry statement, issued on Monday, stated that if a journalist is found to have created or propagated fake news then his/her accreditation will be suspended or cancelled permanently. (Photo: PTI)

After Kejriwal's AAPology, Delhi HC issues decree in 2 defamation cases by Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had filed two civil defamation cases of Rs 10 crore each against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. All six had alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president. (Photo: File)

No stay on SC/ST Act, will consider Centre's review petition in detail: SC

The Supreme Court said that people people who are agitating have not read the verdict properly and have been misled by vested interests. (Photo: File)

Fake news: Any check on media equal to killing democracy, says Sheila Dixit

Sheila Dixit further said, 'Today, we only get to see the news that is pro-govt. India has always believed in a free media and that should continue.' (Photo: AP)

Govt not diluting SC/ST Act: Rajnath Singh tells Oppn in Lok Sabha

Making a suo motu statement in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour on the large scale violence during Monday's Bharat Bandh,Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said 8 people were killed during the bandh. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham