search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India among nations to face food insecurity

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Climate change may lead to extremes of heavy rainfall, drought.
Warming is expected to lead to wetter conditions on average — with floods putting food production at risk — but agriculture could also be harmed by more frequent and prolonged droughts in some areas, researchers said.
 Warming is expected to lead to wetter conditions on average — with floods putting food production at risk — but agriculture could also be harmed by more frequent and prolonged droughts in some areas, researchers said.

London: India is among the countries which are at the greatest risk of food insecurity due to weather extremes caused by climate change, a global study suggests.

Researchers led by the University of Exeter in the UK examined how climate change could affect the vulnerability of different countries to food insecurity — when people lack access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

 

The study, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, looked at 122 developing and least-developed countries, mostly in Asia, Africa and South America.

The countries at the greatest vulnerability to food insecurity when moving from the present-day climate to 20C global warming are Oman, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Brazil, researchers said.

“Climate change is expected to lead to more extremes of both heavy rainfall and drought, with different effects in different parts of the world,” said Richard Betts, a professor at the University of Exeter. “Such weather extremes can increase vulnerability to food insecurity,” said Betts.

“Some change is already unavoidable, but if global warming is limited to 1.50C, this vulnerability is projected to remain smaller than at 20C in approximately 76 per cent of developing countries,” he said.

Warming is expected to lead to wetter conditions on average — with floods putting food production at risk — but agriculture could also be harmed by more frequent and prolonged droughts in some areas, researchers said.

Wetter conditions are expected to have the biggest impact in South and East Asia, with the most extreme projections suggesting the flow of the River Ganges could more than double at 20C global warming, they said.

The areas worst affected by droughts are expected to be southern Africa and South America — where flows in the Amazon are projected to decline by up to 25 per cent. 

Tags: food insecurity, university of exeter, local weather




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 7 years after winning Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

India imposes 10 per cent tax on import of key smartphone components

Populated PCBs account for roughly half of a typical smartphone’s cost.
 

Mi A2 leak confirms 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 20MP cameras

Expected Mi A2 with dual cameras (Photo:TENNA)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit. (Photo: Pexels)
 

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will Mohan Bhagwat be branded anti-national now: Sena takes new dig at RSS

Invoking warrior king Shivaji's rule, Bhagwat last week asked who should be blamed for the changed times, where a woman's safety is not guaranteed, and said India needed a protest against corruption. (Photo: File)

Not distributing biscuits: VK Singh on exgratia for Indian nationals killed in Mosul

When asked about whether it was the Centre or the state government responsible to compensate the families, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh said, 'It is India's responsibility.' (Photo: PTI)

SC shuns urgent hearing to SC/ST Act review, clashes erupt across nation

The Union Home Ministry, which rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to MP and UP, asked all states to take preventive steps and maintain public order to ensure safety of lives and property. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

NHRC serves notice to WB govt, takes 'suo motu cognisance' into Ram Navami violence

Expressing its 'serious concern' over the clashes the NHRC issued the notices to state chief secretary Malay De, state home secretary Atri Bhattacharya and state director general of police Surajit Kar Purkayastha. (Photo: PTI)

Navjot Singh announces Rs 5 L exgratia for kin of Indian nationals killed in Mosul

The Punjab minister assured employment for a person from the family of victims and said that the pension of Rs 20, 000 which is currently being provided to the kin will continue. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham