Denied funds, Telangana Mayor Bonthu Rammohan buys own snacks

Hyderabad: The tussle was growing between Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan over refreshment funds. Mr Reddy denying release of the refreshment funds irked the Mayor who ordered tea and biscuits be brought individually.

According to highly placed sources, norms had it that the corporation on monthly basis would allocate Rs 75,000 towards charges for refreshments which include tea, biscuits and even lunch at times to visitors. But for the past three months the bill amounts exceeded the limits by Rs 17,000 in January, Rs 23,000 in February and Rs 19,000 in March.

Citing this, the Commissioner allegedly asked the Mayor to minimise the expenses and he would have to pay the excess amount. Unhappy over this, Mr Rammohan asked his team to carry their own refreshments, including water bottles.

A senior GHMC official on condition of anonymity said there were no official instructions from the Commissioner but the Mayor had decided not to ask for any refreshments. Visitors were not offered any refreshments too.