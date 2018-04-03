Delay in nala widening inundates low lying areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to the delay of nala-widening, several low-lying areas were inundated as a result of the moderate rainfall in the city. The situation is likely to worsen if the city faces heavy rainfall, which has been the norm during April and May for the past five years. Even though the sudden cloudburst has become a common phenomenon, the city officials managed to clear a few encroachments, but were unable to widen the nalas. Due to official and political apathy, the rainy days have become a nightmare to citizens living in the low-lying areas.

People living in areas such as Malkajgiri, Nacharam, Hubsiguda and others have been creating an uproar over the official apathy. They alleged that neither the corporation officials nor the local political leaders have rescued them from annual inundation, but have only consoled them every year.

“Sunday’s rainfall has left us stranded,” said Mr Phanendhra Narishetti, a resident living on road number 2, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Malkajgiri. He said that a foul smell has been emanating from the drains, irking residents, and that if the water had reached knee-high within a 30-minute spell of rain then the situation would have gotten worse if the rain had continued for another half an hour.

“We are clueless about what our situation will be like during monsoon. Even though several representations were made to all the city departments and public representatives, the situation has been unresolved for several years now,” says another resident living in HMT Nagar in Nacharam. GHMC officials claim that they had alerted emergency teams for rescue operations. Officials said that the nala encroachment removal cannot be possible without strong political will since local leaders have either been provoking approachers or maintaining a strategic silence during the public outrage.

However, in July last year, the GHMC decided to clear 47 critical bottlenecks, estimated to cost `230 crores. Nearly 800 structures were identified for demolition. But the project has been proceeding at a snail’s pace. Every year, during the monsoon season, parts of the city get flooded because of encroachments on the nalas, which decreases the ability of these drainage channels to carry off the extra water. Yet, neither the government nor the opposition parties take any notice.