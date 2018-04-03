search on deccanchronicle.com
Ample evidence of rape against Karim Morani, Supreme Court told

Published Apr 3, 2018
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Counsel said chargesheet had been filed and there is enough evidence of rape against the producer.
New Delhi: Telangana police on Monday informed the Supreme Court that there is ample evidence of rape against the Bollywood Producer Karim Morani, who has been granted bail by the Hyderabad High Court in November last. 

Counsel Uday Sagar for Telangana made this submission before a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud hearing a plea to cancel the bail granted to Karim Morani. Counsel said chargesheet had been filed and there is enough evidence of rape against the producer. 

 

Counsel Ms Karuna Nandini appearing for the rape victim drew the court attention to the fact that though notice was issued in February, the producer had not filed his response. 

