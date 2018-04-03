search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

All 40 Indians travelled illegally to Iraq, govt had no record: VK Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 3, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 11:33 am IST
General VK Singh said that govt did not have any record of the 40 Indians as they had gone to Iraq through illegal travel agents.
The bodies of the Indians were brought back on Monday in a special aircraft and handed over to their relatives or local authorities in Amritsar, Kolkata and Patna. (Photo: PTI)
 The bodies of the Indians were brought back on Monday in a special aircraft and handed over to their relatives or local authorities in Amritsar, Kolkata and Patna. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Minister of state (MoS) for External Affairs General VK Singh, who brought back the mortal remains of 38 of the 39 Indians killed in war-torn Iraq, said that Indian embassy did not have any record of the 40 Indians captured by the terror group ISIS in Iraq in 2014 as they had gone there through illegal travel agents.

Addressing reporters at Amritsar in Punjab, the Union minister said had the government had any information about these people being in danger, it would have rescued them as it had done in case of over 45 Indian nurses in 2014.

 

Thirty-nine of the 40 Indian labourers were killed by the terror group, while one of them managed to escape posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh. Out of the 39 killed, 27 hailed from Punjab, four from Himachal Pradesh, six from Bihar and two from West Bengal.

The bodies of the Indians were brought back on Monday in a special aircraft and handed over to their relatives or local authorities in Amritsar, Kolkata and Patna.

Read: Bodies of 38 Indian killed in Iraq's Mosul brought back to India

Talking to reporters, VK Singh emphasised that both the state and Central governments should work collectively to check illegal travel agents.

“We have told each state that law and order is their responsibility and they should catch illegal agents in their respective states and take action against them... We do not want anybody to go abroad illegally. We want people to go legally so that we have their record,” he said.

The minister also said it was not possible to ascertain when the Indians were killed.

“But we were told that it could be about one year (ago). But it is very difficult to say whether it is more than a year or less than a year (ago),” he said.

To a question, VK Singh said that the Iraq-based Martyrs Foundation had advised against opening of the caskets.

“The Martyrs Foundation has told us that the way toxic contents were found (from where the mortal remains were taken out) and the way all this was done (embalming of bodies) when you open the casket it may pose danger and that is why they said it is better not to open it,” he said.

Asked how they were killed, the Union minister, a former Army chief, said that some of the people were killed by bullets.

“When tests were conducted (on mortal remains) it was found that some persons were killed by bullets and however, in some cases, it is very difficult to say as to how they were killed,” he said.

To a question on jobs being demanded by the kin of the victims, the minister said the union external affairs minister had already told them to provide detailed information about persons who were eligible for jobs.

The minister was also criticised  for his reported “insensitive” remark comparing the demand for compensation to the families of 39 Indians killed in Iraq to demanding “biscuits”, and said it was “heartless, shameful and reprehensible”.

Also Read: Not like biscuits: VK Singh criticised for comment on 38 Indians killed in Iraq

“This is not like distributing biscuits, I do not have like a box of money in my pocket that I’ll just declare the compensation right now, this matter concerns people's lives,” he responded when asked whether he can give an estimate of the compensation the families will receive.

Tags: indians killed in mosul, vk singh, illegal immigrants, isis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Researchers discover alcohol gel could reduce pain of slipped disc by 80%

Researchers discover alcohol gel could reduce pain of slipped disc by 80%. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheap LED street lights could damage people's eyesight long-term

Cheap LED street lights could damage people's eyesight long-term. (Photo: Pexels)
 

It's Saina vs IOA on Twittter as shuttler’s father Harvir denied entry at CWG Village

“Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village,” said Indian Olympic Association on Twitter. (Photo: AP)
 

Chocolate production may be harming environment, says study

On average, each person individually consumes about eight kilogramme of chocolate per year, researchers said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India at risk of food shortage due to climate change, says study

The areas worst affected by droughts are expected to be southern Africa and South America. (Representational Image)
 

Cricketers' union wants Smith, Warner, Bancroft’s ball-tampering bans reduced

Former captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were suspended from international and domestic cricket for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft for nine months over a plot to alter the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. (Photo: AFP / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Day after violent Dalit protests, SC agrees to hear Centre's plea today

On March 20, the apex court had introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (Photo: File)

EPS, OPS lead day-long hunger strike called by AIADMK over Cauvery issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (R) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (L) arrived at the venue -- Chepauk near Marina Beach -- around 8 am. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ex-BSP MLA Yogesh Verma 'main conspirator' in Dalit protests, says UP police

Several towns in western Uttar Pradesh saw violence and a former BSP MLA from Hastinapur, Yogesh Verma, was arrested by the Meerut police in connection with the violence. (Photo: File/PTI)

Not like biscuits: VK Singh criticised for comment on 38 Indians killed in Iraq

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh reportedly said in Amritsar that he was not 'distributing biscuits', when asked by reporters about compensation to the families of the 39 Indians who died in Mosul. (Photo: File | PTI)

Making marital rape illegal will remove destructive attitudes promoting it: Guj HC

The Gujarat High Court on Monday directed the police to drop charges of rape and unnatural sex against the doctor and asked them to investigate him for cruelty and sexual harassment. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham