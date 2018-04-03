search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AIB Knockout case: Bombay HC denies interim relief to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2018, 9:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 9:26 pm IST
The actors urged the court to direct, by way of an interim relief, Pune and Mumbai cops to not take any coercive action against them.
The PIL seeks action against the organisers and participants of the show, and also urges the High Court to direct the state authorities to issue guidelines to monitor such programmes on YouTube and similar video networks. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 The PIL seeks action against the organisers and participants of the show, and also urges the High Court to direct the state authorities to issue guidelines to monitor such programmes on YouTube and similar video networks. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday declined to grant any interim relief to Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor over an FIR filed against them and other film personalities for using "obscene" and "abusive" language during a comedy event 'AIB Knockout' in 2015.

A bench of Justices R M Savant and Sarang Kotwal directed the actors' lawyer to seek the assent of the Acting Chief Justice V K Tahilramani's court for the matter to be heard along with two other related pleas.

 

One of these two pleas were filed by comedian Rohan Joshi of AIB, a comedy collective, seeking that a related FIR against him be quashed.

The other plea is a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a law teacher from the city.

The PIL seeks action against the organisers and participants of the show, and also urges the High Court to direct the state authorities to issue guidelines to monitor such programmes on YouTube and similar video networks.

The actors urged the court to direct, by way of an interim relief, the Pune and Mumbai Police to refrain from taking any coercive action against them.

The bench, however, said it will consider the prayer once all the three pleas were tagged together and assigned for further hearing by the Acting CJI's court.

On December, 20, 2014, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, along with eight other celebrities, including director-producer-actor Karan Johar, actress Deepika Padukone and members of the AIB team had performed at a charity event in Worli.

A video of the event was subsequently uploaded on YouTube which went viral.

In February, 2015, Sateesh Daundkar filed a complaint with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Girgaon court, claiming the show was "vulgar, obscene and pornographic".

The court then ordered that an FIR be registered against all the ten people.

Soon after, another FIR was registered against all the ten persons in Pune following a complaint by a local alleging obscenity during the event.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor approached the High Court earlier this year after they received summons from the Pune Police, directing them to visit the police station for questioning and recording their statements.

They have claimed in their plea that the FIRs against them bore an ulterior motive and were filed with "mischievous" and malafide intent, and sought their quashing.

In 2015, another bench of the court had granted interim relief to Padukone, Johar, and the AIB members and directed both the Mumbai and Pune Police not to take any coercive action against them until further orders.

Senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, who appeared for AIB and for Kapoor and Singh, argued that the programme was full of humour and entertained the audience.

He also urged the court to grant interim relief to Kapoor and Singh, considering that other actors and comedians had already been granted such a relief.

Tags: bombay high court, ranveer singh, arjun kapoor, aib knockout
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

The Prime Minister's visit for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) coincides with the arrival of spring in England and members of the ILUK will bring out the vibrant colours of the season for Modi's benefit with a 'Flash Mob' at 10 Downing Street. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: People can raise their own cat using augmented reality with new app

You can take it to the park, teach new tricks, feed it and dress it up (Photo: YouTube)
 

WhatsApp rolls out new updates for iOS users: Everthing we know so far

The update is available for smartphones running iOS 7.0 and later.
 

Twin navigation satellites launched in China

The satellites, coded 30th and 31st in the BDS, entered the orbit more than three hours after the launch. (Photo: ANI)
 

Instagram abandons Apple Watch

Instagram’s Apple Watch app was one of the social apps that made its debut in the early times of watchOS.
 

Intel Core i9 processor comes to mobile

The latest 8th-Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Editors Guild slams I&B ministry's fake news order, thanks PM for stepping in

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi directed that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India. (Photo: PTI)

Cauvery dispute: TN Police detains Dhinakaran as he tries to gherao Trichy airport

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) was demanding that the Central government form a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) forthwith, without further delay as per the Supreme Court order. (Photo: PTI)

Army jawan dead, 4 others injured as Pak shells mortars along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The cross-border shelling by Pakistan troops started in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday morning and continued for over two hours, resulting in injuries to five soldiers including an officer, an Army officer said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Punjab wax museum is new joke on Twitter, here's why

52 statues were unveiled at the Ludhiana museum and shared some pictures on social media. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

More than happy to engage with journos to counter fake news menace: Smriti Irani

An I&B ministry statement, issued on Monday, stated that if a journalist is found to have created or propagated fake news then his/her accreditation will be suspended or cancelled permanently. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham