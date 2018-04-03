search on deccanchronicle.com
4,000 foreigners forge papers to become Indians

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Apr 3, 2018, 2:29 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 2:29 am IST
Used fake documents, legacy data to enrol in National Register of Citizens.
Guwahati: National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities have identified more than 4,000 people who were declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal but found to have been trying to get their names included in the NRC by submitting fraudulent papers.

Informing that authorities have found that among those declared foreigners at least 700 have produced voters identity card as evidence for inclusion of their names in the NRC, sources in the NRC told this newspaper that people who are not eligible for getting their names included in the NRC are using different modus operandi to get their names included in the citizenship document, which include using the legacy data code of other persons, bribing people to use their legacy, submission of forged documents etc.

 

Pointing out that verification of family tree has revealed various modus operandi, sources said there were instances in which persons who used same legacy data code could not recognise each other.  It is significant that around 48 lakh mismatches in family trees have been detected so far. Sources said in one such case in Nagaon district, one person claimed himself to be Suresh Das, son of Robi Das. He used the legacy data code of Robi Das. Interestingly Robi Das could not recognise Suresh and during questioning, he admitted his real name is Fakaruddin, son of Umed Ali. 

Tags: national register of citizens, nnrc, foreigners tribunal
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




