  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2023 External affairs min ...
Nation, Current Affairs

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar meeting Chinese counterpart Qin Gang

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:58 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2023, 1:23 am IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar while addressing the media after the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Sushma Sawaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
  External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar while addressing the media after the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Sushma Sawaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday told his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang that the “current state of the (Sino-Indian) relationship is abnormal”. The two foreign ministers discussed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during a 45-minute bilateral meeting in the capital on Thursday.

At a briefing later, he said, “We spent 45 minutes talking to each other. The current state of the relationship is abnormal. This is the adjective that I used at that meeting.”  

India wants China to pull back its troops from all friction points in the Ladakh sector. However, the Chinese PLA is reluctant to do. New Delhi has made it clear to Beijing that normalcy cannot return to bilateral ties unless there is mutual disengagement of troops from all the friction points. This is the first visit of the new Chinese foreign minister to India.

“Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas. We also spoke about the G20 agenda,” the EAM tweeted.

It may be recalled that the 26th meeting of the "Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC)" in-person was held in Beijing recently. The "two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)" in the Ladakh sector and "discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner".

The EAM also had a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Thursday. “Pleased to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken on #G20FMM sidelines. Opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss global issues,” the EAM tweeted.

...
Tags: eam jaishankar, india china ties, g20 meeting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

PM Modi calls for consensus at G20 dominated by Ukraine
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with Indian cultural dance

Latest From Nation

A BJP supporter with others during celebrations after the party's performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Northeast helps BJP celebrate Holi early

They demanded that the Centre withdraw the hike and increase the subsidy on LPG. (Representational Image/ ANI)

BRS holds state-wide protests against LPG cylinders price hike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening segment of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting fails to find complete consensus

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.(Photo:DC)

TS govt moves Supreme Court against Governor over 10 pending bills in Raj Bhavan



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Democracy reached J&K grassroots: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

SC: President to appoint CEC, ECs on advise of committee comprising PM, LoP, CJI

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi holds talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research

Source: Twitter

Security tightened in central Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

Security personnel outside the CBI office in New Delhi, Sunday. CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->