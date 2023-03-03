  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2023 Democracy reached J& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Democracy reached J&K grassroots: Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that after the removal of Article 370 and 35A from Kashmir, for the first time democracy has reached the grassroots level.

Addressing the  “Kashmir Mahotsav” organised by Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat Univer sity through video conferencing today, he said that Kashmir is the melting-pot of many cultures and a jewel in the crown of Mother India. He said that changes taking place are important not only for children, but also for entire youth.

Noting that last year around 1.80 crore tourists visited Kashmir, he said they got to know Kashmiriyat and Kashmir culture and went back with a good message.

The minister also said that there was a time when bomb blasts, strike and stone pelting used to happen in Kashmir, but today due to the changes brought under the leadership of PM Modi, the youth of Kashmir have books and laptops in their hands, they also have a new thinking for Start-Ups and potential to challenge the youth of the world.

“Today over 30,000 elected representatives of the people are working in the panchayat system of Kashmir. The entire nation is happy with these changes brought by PM Shri Narendra Modi in the last 9 years,” Mr Shah said.

The home minister also said that Gujarat University is the University of  Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Shri Narendra Modi, many great personalities have been produced by this university who have made significant contributions for nation building. The country's first innovation park was established in Gujarat University and currently it is supporting more than 300 start-ups.

He said that recently the Union cabinet, under the leadership of PM Modi has decided that in the next three years, Multidimensional Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) will be constituted in two lakh panchayats of the country which will give new dimensions of rural development to the Panchayats, adding that the Ministry of Cooperation is working with the state governments to for these multi-purpose PACS at the grassroots level.

Calling upon the youth to take forward the start-up movement in Kashmir as well, he further said that PM  Modi launched the ‘Make in India’ scheme in 2015 and as a result India's merchandise exports have crossed US dollar 400 crore in the financial year 2022. He said that under the PLI scheme, new investment worth Rs three lakh crore has come in 12 sectors, adding that the facilities have also been provided for ‘Patent Registration’ for the youth of India.

...
Tags: union home minister amit shah, article 370, article 370 abrogation, article 370 and 35a, kashmir mahotsav, indian institute of sustainability
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Raunaq Yar Khan was coronated as the Nizam IX of the dynasty. (Photo by arrangement)

Asaf Jahi family coronates Raunaq Yar Khan as Nizam IX, slams Azmet Jah

Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: Wikipedia)

AP to move CJI for regular hearing in 3 Capitals case

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC slams officials for non-functional toilet at govt junior college for girls

Satellite imagery showing how forest land was encroached between 2003 and 2017. (By Arrangement)

Satellite imagery that speaks the truth, falls by wayside in podu land patta rush



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: President to appoint CEC, ECs on advise of committee comprising PM, LoP, CJI

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi holds talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research

Source: Twitter

Security tightened in central Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

Security personnel outside the CBI office in New Delhi, Sunday. CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Mysuru-Bengaluru highway toll collection after inauguration by PM

A view of Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->