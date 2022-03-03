Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2022 Students recall Ukra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Students recall Ukraine escape

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Mar 3, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Security forces at the Ukrainian border are implementing a 5:15 ratio for Indian students and Ukraine nationals to cross the border
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy receives Indian students back from Ukraine at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi on Wednesday. (D. Kamraj/DC)
 Union minister G. Kishan Reddy receives Indian students back from Ukraine at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi on Wednesday. (D. Kamraj/DC)

HYDERABAD: It has been an ordeal for Telugu students who are stranded in Ukraine ever since Russia invaded a week ago. While students living in western Ukraine are shifting quickly to the border areas, those who are living in eastern city of Kyiv, capital, have a tough time leaving as the Russian armed forces are continuously shelling the area.

Those who reached Ukraine’s western orders will leave via neighbouring countries like Poland, Romania and Hungary but also Moldiva and Georgia. However, security forces at the Ukrainian border are implementing a 5:15 ratio for Indian students and Ukraine nationals to cross the border. 

 

Rohith Chouhan, a Hyderabad MBBS first term student in Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University located at Ivano in Ukraine, told this newspaper that he crossed the border to Romania after facing difficulties. He is still waiting in Romania even though his roommates and friends who crossed the border earlier have reached their native places in Khammam.

"It was really a rebirth for us, crossing the border. There was discrimination against Indian students by the security forces. We stayed in western Ukraine and faced tough times. In eastern Ukraine, students are now unable to leave their places. The Indian embassy has stopped functioning from Kyiv after the Russian armed forces intensified their war and continuously bombed the area. Today, there was a major bombing of Kyiv," said Chouhan.

 

He said the Romanian government had provided accommodation to some students including Telugus at the capital Bucharest. "It was a basketball court and the local authorities provided us with beds and food. It was a great relief to me after crossing the border, facing all kinds of difficulties. We received information that the authorities from India arranged special flights and within two days I will be reaching Hyderabad," Rohit Chouhan said.

Dhanu, MBBS student at the Bogomolets National Medical University, said they reached Hungary's capital city of Budapest after crossing the border. The railway in Ukraine was impacted badly while going to border as the tracks were damaged due to bombing by Russian armed forces, Dhanu said.

 

“When we crossed the border, there was no authorised person from the Indian embassy, our consultancy and the university management. We dared to come out and reached the border,” she said.

Pravan Hyderabad from Ukraine and was on way to his native place in Khammam. He said the security forces at the border had implemented a 5: 15 ratio of Indian students and Ukraine nationals to cross the border. "My friends and I have faced sleepless nights at the border for four days and I finally managed to cross the border. Some of my friends are still stranded in Kyiv and some others have crossed the border to Romania.”

 

...
Tags: indian students in ukraine, telugu students, russian army, indian embassy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

PM Modi speaks to Prez Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from war zones

They faced problems of improper communication, failure to catch trains on time, defunct communication network/ (Twitter/@IndiainUkraine

Crossing border is a rebirth for us, says student

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Instead of illegal weapons, UP now makes missiles, says Shah

News

Class X student beaten to death by classmates



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP voters to decide fate of big-wigs, including CM Adityanath today

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the ongoing UP polls, in Lucknow. (DC File)

India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi

PM Modi in Sonbhadra. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

Relatives of a student (R) evacuated from Ukraine on a special flight, welcome her with a garland at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

Two Indian Air Force aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine (ANI)

Govt tracing details of injured Karnataka student in Ukraine: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->