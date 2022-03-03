Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2022 SC asks AG to help i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC asks AG to help in evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine-Romania border

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania, the lawyer told the bench
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to use his office in helping evacuate some Indian medical students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine near the Romania border.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of a lawyer that several students are stuck near the Romanian border in freezing cold and the government is not running flights from Romania.

 

Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania. The students, which also included many girls, are stuck without any facility, the lawyer told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

"We have all sympathies with them. But what can the court do," the bench said.

It, however, asked the top law officer to consider extending help to the stranded students.

As per reports from Kyiv, Russia has stepped up its attack on Ukraine. 

...
Tags: : supreme court, chief justice n v ramana, sc on ukraine evacuation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Great Indian Bustard. (Photo: PTI)

Plea over protection of Great Indian Bustard mentioned in Supreme Court

The garden will enclose the rarest species of plants and trees. (Photo: DC)

Botanical Garden to come up in Mysuru, to be inaugurated soon

Kerala High Court (PTI)

Kerala HC raps passport authorities, says officials should be pragmatic, reasonable

People wade through a flooded street in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (Photo: AP/File)

Centre's assistance to Andhra Pradesh, four other states hit by natural disasters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Have not received any reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine: MEA

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with Indian students, during his visit to Slovakia to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, in Košice, Slovakia. (Photo: PTI)

Flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

: Indian students, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi speaks to Prez Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from war zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

Centre's assistance to Andhra Pradesh, four other states hit by natural disasters

People wade through a flooded street in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (Photo: AP/File)

Ukraine crisis: Three more IAF C-17 flights to carry out evacuations today

Students who landed at the Hindon air base. (Photo: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->