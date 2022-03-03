Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2022 Ruckus as people occ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ruckus as people occupy unfinished 2BHK houses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 3, 2022, 1:47 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 1:47 am IST
According to reports, a local TRS leader had locked up the yet to be completed houses in Manthani of Peddapalli district on Wednesday
High tension prevailed in Manthani at the site of unfinished two-bedroom houses when people claiming to be applicants came to evacuate another set of people who had already occupied the houses and put their locks on them. (DC file photo)
 High tension prevailed in Manthani at the site of unfinished two-bedroom houses when people claiming to be applicants came to evacuate another set of people who had already occupied the houses and put their locks on them. (DC file photo)

PEDDAPALLI: High tension prevailed in Manthani at the site of unfinished two-bedroom houses when people claiming to be applicants came to evacuate another set of people who had already occupied the houses and put their locks on them.

While the fracas between the two groups was going on, area tahsildar Banda Prakrash arrived on the scene along with police officials. He contended that none had been allotted the houses, as the contractor has not yet completed the construction and handed them over to the government.

 

It turned out to be one-upmanship among local political groups trying to take an upper hand in allotment of houses. According to reports, a local TRS leader had locked up the yet to be completed houses in Manthani of Peddapalli district on Wednesday. He then handed over the keys of the houses to TRS party activists, though they are ineligible for 2 BHK houses. These people occupied the houses.

Having learnt about houses having been given away, locals who had applied for the houses reached there with belongings saying the houses belonged to them. They tried to break the locks put by the earlier people, who too landed there. The latter started alleging that the problem is being created by leaders of opposition parties.

 

As heated arguments were going on, the tahsildar arrived on the scene contending that the houses have not yet been allotted to anybody. The houses are incomplete and there is no electricity or water supply.

The contractor constructing the houses is yet to hand over the houses to the government.

There is no confirmation whether any police case has been booked. Apparently the two groups have the backing of zilla parishad chairman Putta Madhukar and his rival Congress party MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu. The two are reportedly raising the heat in the run up to the assembly elections next year. Both are vying to allocate a maximum number of 2 BHK houses to their own well wishers and followers. In the process, poor families actually eligible for the houses are getting sidelined.

 

...
Tags: 2 bhk houses
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

News

Class X student beaten to death by classmates

Counting of offerings made in the 497 hundis placed at various points has been going on since February 22 at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (Representational Image/ DC)

Medaram hundi counting to restart today

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (By arrangement)

AP sends representatives to Poland, Hungary for safe return of stranded people

Former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. (DC file photo)

Bail plea in Vivekananda case dismissed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi

PM Modi in Sonbhadra. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

Relatives of a student (R) evacuated from Ukraine on a special flight, welcome her with a garland at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

Two Indian Air Force aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine (ANI)

Govt tracing details of injured Karnataka student in Ukraine: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': EAM Jaishankar

Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on board a special Air India flight arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->