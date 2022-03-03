Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2022 People of Sircilla, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

People of Sircilla, Mulugu districts to get smart health cards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 3, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
A highlight of the project is the public health module. The central server will have the health data of all citizens within the district
A computer operator takes a photograph of an applicant for a health card in West Bengal. (Representational photo: AP Photo)
 A computer operator takes a photograph of an applicant for a health card in West Bengal. (Representational photo: AP Photo)

SIRCILLA / MULUGU: Officials of the medical and health department are gearing up to conduct a comprehensive health survey of individuals under the state government’s prestigious e-Health Profile being implemented as a pilot project in Rajanna Sircilla and Mulugu districts.

The initiative basically has two components – public health and hospital automation. It envisages the development of Electronic Health Record (EHR) of population and end-to-end automation of all government healthcare institutions with the integrated electronic demographic database.

 

A highlight of the project is the public health module. The central server will have the health data of all citizens within the district. Data will be collected by health workers in the field. Every individual within the district will then be issued a smart card containing all his / her details of health.

Under the second component of the project, all peripheral hospitals will be connected with the district and teaching hospitals to bridge any gap in the delivery of health care all across the state.

Health commissioner Vakati Karuna held a video conference with officials of the two districts, pointing out that such health data will help identify district-specific seasonal and other diseases. Health officials will thus be able to take appropriate measures for dealing with those diseases. Knowledge of health status will help doctors take adequate precautions while providing treatment to an individual during any accident or health emergency.

 

“The health care survey we took up at Utnoor in the past gave us successful results,” she underlined.

As per the voters’ list, the population of Rajanna Sircilla district is 4.22 lakh. If persons employed or settled in other regions are excluded, this population will be around 3.8 lakh. To carry out the health survey, medical and health department has formed 234 teams in Rajanna Sircilla district and 150 teams in Mulugu district. Each team will include one ANM and two ASHA workers. They will be given medical kits including a digital tablet. They will be trained as to how they must conduct the health survey and what data they should collect from individuals.

 

Data recorded on the tab includes an individual’s height, weight, gender, percentage of haemoglobin, blood group, blood pressure, diabetes, problems related to eyes, kidneys, liver and heart; and details of any chronic diseases individuals or family members are suffering from.

Health teams will have their own login ID and passwords. Data collected by them during the survey will be uploaded into the central server.

District medical and health officer Dr Suman Mohan Rao told Deccan Chronicle that e-health profile will be highly useful as each individual will receive the health smart card containing their medical details. The data will be of immense help, particularly during an emergency medical situation.

 

...
Tags: health data, electronic health record (ehr)
Location: India, Telangana, Rajanna Sircilli


Latest From Nation

Forest officials who have found signs of leopard movement in the Konaraopet region had warned farmers to take steps to protect their cattle. (Representational photo:PTI)

Movement of leopard in Sircilla creating panic among locals

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

KNRUHS releases notification for admissions

The top court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children. (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court adjourns Vijay Mallya's contempt case hearing for next week

Earlier on September 3, 2018, Sophia allegedly raised slogans against the BJP government on a Chennai-Tuticorin flight. (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu govt ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh to student held for raising anti-BJP slogans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks AG to help in evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine-Romania border

Supreme Court (PTI)

Have not received any reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine: MEA

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with Indian students, during his visit to Slovakia to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, in Košice, Slovakia. (Photo: PTI)

Flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

: Indian students, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi speaks to Prez Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from war zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

Centre's assistance to Andhra Pradesh, four other states hit by natural disasters

People wade through a flooded street in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->