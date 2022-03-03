Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2022 Kerala HC raps passp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala HC raps passport authorities, says officials should be pragmatic, reasonable

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
HC criticised passport authorities for compelling single parents to resort to litigation for reissuance of their children's travel document
Kerala High Court (PTI)
 Kerala High Court (PTI)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has come down heavily on the passport authorities for compelling single parents, who are divorced or separated, to resort to litigation for reissuance of the travel document of their children, by saying that the officials concerned should be "pragmatic and reasonable" in their approach.

The high court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on an Assistant Passport Officer for his "high-handedness" in objecting to a divorced woman's application for re-issuance of her minor daughter's passport without the father's consent and asking her to get a court order for the same.

 

The order by Justice Amit Rawal came on the woman's plea who claimed that the passport authorities did not process her application despite her giving an undertaking or declaration, as provided under the rules where one of the parents has not given consent, that the entire responsibility of the child would be hers as there is already an order of divorce.

She had also submitted a copy of the divorce decree along with the application, her petition had said.

The court termed as "high-handedness" the conduct of the Assistant Passport Officer in the instant case for raising objections with regard to re-issuance of the passport by a single parent facing a matrimonial discord and directing them to approach the court for an order.

 

It further said, "This court has come across similar litigation day in and day out whereby the petitioners/applicants for re-issuance of passport particularly either of the parent who is facing the matrimonial discord or there is already a separation, are compelled to approach this court for appropriate order, despite filling the form Annexure 'C.'

The officers at the helm of affairs exercising the powers for issuing the passport are supposed to deal with the application in a pragmatic and reasonable manner, but should not reject the application in the manner and mode as extracted above."

 

The passport authorities, during the proceedings, told the court that the application by the woman has been processed and shall be issued within a week.

Justice Rawal, however, observed that the step was taken by them "knowing full well that the court would express concern with regard to the spate of litigations and may come down heavily on the action of the respondents".

Observing that the woman had to shell out litigation expenses for redressal of her grievance, the court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Assistant Passport Officer.

 

It said that the cost of Rs 25,000, towards litigation expenses of the petitioner, would come out of the salary of the official.

The court also directed that the order "be circulated to all passport officers who have been raising such types of objections compelling the affected parties to approach this court for no rhyme and reason."

...
Tags: single parent, kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Great Indian Bustard. (Photo: PTI)

Plea over protection of Great Indian Bustard mentioned in Supreme Court

The garden will enclose the rarest species of plants and trees. (Photo: DC)

Botanical Garden to come up in Mysuru, to be inaugurated soon

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks AG to help in evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine-Romania border

People wade through a flooded street in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (Photo: AP/File)

Centre's assistance to Andhra Pradesh, four other states hit by natural disasters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks AG to help in evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine-Romania border

Supreme Court (PTI)

Have not received any reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine: MEA

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with Indian students, during his visit to Slovakia to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, in Košice, Slovakia. (Photo: PTI)

Flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

: Indian students, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi speaks to Prez Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from war zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

Centre's assistance to Andhra Pradesh, four other states hit by natural disasters

People wade through a flooded street in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->