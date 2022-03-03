Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2022 Kerala arranges 3 ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala arranges 3 chartered flights to help Ukraine returnees reach state from Delhi

ANI
Published Mar 3, 2022, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 12:58 pm IST
Non-resident Keralites affairs teams, including women officials, have been deployed at all four airports to help the Ukraine returnees
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has arranged three chartered flights to bring back Indian students arriving at Delhi airport on Thursday from conflict-ridden Ukraine, said Chief Minister's Office.

The flights to Kochi will depart from Delhi at 9.30, 15.30 and 18.30, informed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Twitter.

 

Bus services have also been arranged from Kochi Airport to Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

Non-resident Keralites affairs (NORKA) teams, including women officials, have been deployed at all four airports in the state to help the Ukraine returnees.

"Today GoK (Kerala government) has arranged 3 chartered flights for our students repatriated from #Ukraine. The flights to Kochi will depart from Delhi at 0930,1530 & 1830. Buses have been arranged to Trivandrum and Kasargod. NORKA teams, including women officials are all set to receive the students," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on Thursday.

Special flights have been pressed in action to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

Jaishankar on Wednesday tweeted, "Nine flights have taken off today from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland. Includes IAF aircraft. 6 flights more are expected to depart shortly. Altogether, will bring back more than 3000 Indian nationals."

 

A total of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the advisories were issued and flights under 'Operation Ganga' were scaled up to facilitate the evacuation of remaining students stranded in Ukraine.

...
Tags: ukraine evacuation, kerala government, keralites in ukraine
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


