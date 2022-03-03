Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2022 India registers 6,56 ...
India registers 6,561 Covid infections, 142 deaths in a span of 24 hours

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2022, 9:55 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 9:55 am IST
It was for 25 consecutive days that India recorded less than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases
A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests by syringes waiting to be loaded by nurses. (Photo: AP)
 A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests by syringes waiting to be loaded by nurses. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 4,29,45,160 with 6,561 people testing positive for the infection in a day while active cases declined to 77,152, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,14,388 with 142 more people succumbing to the disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

It was for 25 consecutive days that India recorded less than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases.

Active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate improved to 98.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A reduction of 8,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day.

The daily positivity rate was 0.74 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,53,620, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

 

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.02 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

 

