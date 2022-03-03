Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2022 Government lacks dat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government lacks data on Indian nationals in other nations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Mar 3, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 6:48 am IST
The Indian diplomatic mission at Kyiv was caught napping and so did the Indian establishment back home
Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest. (PTI)
 Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest. (PTI)

Visakhapatanam: During emergencies such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, the state and central governments scurry around to get details as to how many Indians might be caught in the crossfire. They hardly maintain records even in the age of computerized data that can be availed at the touch of a button.

Both Delhi and states start gathering such data only after the worst has happened, as was the case now with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was in the coming for weeks of constant US alerts. The Indian diplomatic mission at Kyiv was caught napping and so did the Indian establishment back home.

 

Despite the nation having the passport stamping system, there is no collation of data as to how many Indians are in any specific country at a given time. When something happens, embassies themselves are caught unawares.

It would also appear that there exists a communication gap between the overseas education consultancies and the Indian government. Last year, the Centre announced the launch of a Global Indian Student Portal by 2022, but there has been no progress on this count yet.

B Satyannarayana, father of an MBBS student stuck in the war-hit nation, said, “I wonder what the government was doing all these years. My daughter went to Ukraine three years ago for her medicine course. Now, the government does not know how many Indian students went to Ukraine for studies. This looks very strange to me.”

 

Another parent, a PSU employee at Seethammadhara in the city said, “We furnished almost all details right from the passport to the personal phone numbers of my son and our contact details to the educational consultants. They got the clearance for the passage of my son to his destination abroad. The government does not maintain any such details and they are now seeking out the information for evacuation.”

In the case of the AP government, it opened an emergency helpline linked to the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) for Andhra natives stuck in Ukraine after the war started and asked the people to register their names for help.

 

A professor of Andhra University said, “Forget about the government, even local authorities like the police do not have data on how many foreigners are in the city here and on what purpose they have been in the city. This is so even though hotels report to the police every time a foreigner checks in. There is no effort to keep the data ready for a sudden analysis, though.”

It was in reply to a question in parliament  last year that the  government said a Global Indian Student Portal would be launched to help the students abroad. The matter was not pursued, the professor noted.

 

Around 11 lakh Indian students are admitted to educational institutions across the globe as per estimates provided by an education consultancy. Indian embassies do not even know how many Indians work or live in their territories. There have been complaints that the embassy in Kyiv failed to rise to the expectations of the stranded students in Ukraine, except for the issue of some advisories to start with, but caught up later with some help for their exit from the country.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine war, indians in ukraine
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 03 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

PM Modi speaks to Prez Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from war zones

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy receives Indian students back from Ukraine at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi on Wednesday. (D. Kamraj/DC)

Students recall Ukraine escape

They faced problems of improper communication, failure to catch trains on time, defunct communication network/ (Twitter/@IndiainUkraine

Crossing border is a rebirth for us, says student

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Instead of illegal weapons, UP now makes missiles, says Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi

PM Modi in Sonbhadra. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

Relatives of a student (R) evacuated from Ukraine on a special flight, welcome her with a garland at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

Two Indian Air Force aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine (ANI)

Govt tracing details of injured Karnataka student in Ukraine: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': EAM Jaishankar

Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on board a special Air India flight arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->