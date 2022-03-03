AP sends representatives to Poland, Hungary for safe return of stranded people

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan has decided to send the state’s representatives to Poland and Hungary to bring back the students from war-hit Ukraine. He asked officials to do the needful for their travel to the region.

The AP representatives will assist officials of the external affairs ministry and to bring back the stranded AP people to India safely. The state has collected the details of students and handed these over to the visiting state representatives.

The details of 680 stranded students have been given to the officials of the external affairs ministry. The state has organised the data of the students studying in various universities in Ukraine through the Ukrainian embassy, the IB stamping office and various private educational consultancies.

On the other hand, based on the data, revenue officials and tahsildars have visited the houses of the stranded students and gathered complete information about the students from the 13 districts.

Of the 680 stranded students, 75 have returned to their home towns safely till Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent advisory requesting all its citizens to leave Kharkiv immediately and reach the settlements of Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka.

The government asked stranded people to leave eastern Ukraine areas with immediate effect and to go to western areas by train and other available transport. It also asked the stranded people to reach West Ukraine from East Ukraine even by walk.

The central government took steps to repatriate the stranded students to India safely through the Operation Ganga project. The Centre deployed special flights for safe repatriation of the students and, till Wednesday, as many as 2,500 Indians were evacuated from Ukraine.