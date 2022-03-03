Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2022 Agri sector achieves ...
Agri sector achieves growth rate of 4.16 per cent despite Corona crisis: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 3, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 12:24 am IST
CM said the role of NABARD and other banks was quite prominent in the economic and social development of the state
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Ministers K Kannababu, Buggana Rajedranath Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, NABARD Chairman G R Chintala release the State Focus Paper 2022-23 at the State Credit Seminar in a camp office on Wednesday. (DC photo)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Ministers K Kannababu, Buggana Rajedranath Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, NABARD Chairman G R Chintala release the State Focus Paper 2022-23 at the State Credit Seminar in a camp office on Wednesday. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan said on Wednesday that the AP government is effecting revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector through transparent systems. Despite the Covid crisis, the agriculture sector fared well and the introduction of e-cropping at the village level was a revolutionary change.

The chief minister was speaking at the state credit seminar at which he released a State Focus Paper (SFP) 2022-23 prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

 

He said the role of NABARD and other banks was quite prominent in the economic and social development of the state. It was assisting various government initiatives, especially in strengthening the rural economy during the pandemic terms. Despite the Covid-linked curbs, the agriculture sector achieved a growth rate of 4.16 per cent, he said and added that the government aimed at making AP a leading state in agriculture.

Elaborating on the government’s initiatives for farmers’ welfare, the CM said, “We are assisting farmers right from seed up until the sale, through RBKs, and even compensating them during times of crop loss.

 

Revolutionary steps have been taken in this sector by introducing e-cropping at village level and Agri labs in rural constituencies, besides establishing godowns, cold storages and processing units at parliamentary constituency level. All these would add value to crops, he said and urged Nabard to provide more assistance to this sector.

He said the government is strengthening cooperative banks and societies by transparent policies, where banking correspondents at RBKs will be acting as liaison persons to banks and societies. In addition, he emphasized on using the latest technology in agriculture and said drones will be introduced in RBKs. These shall be managed by imparting of skills at village level.

 

Also, he said 16 new medical colleges are being constructed besides developing the 11 existing medical colleges under the Nadu-Nedu initiative. Special focus was laid on providing quality education, as today’s children will play a key role in strengthening the rural economy by bringing in the latest technology to develop the villages.

NABARD chairman Chintala Govindarajulu said Nabard prioritizes in establishing the agricultural infrastructure and hailed the initiatives taken by the CM to develop the cooperative sector.

He said Rs 58,000 crore was given to Dwacra communities across the country, of which Rs 22,000 crore was given to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Notably, 100 per cent repayment is being done towards the zero-interest loan scheme in the state, he said.

 

