Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2020 Three BJP men held f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Three BJP men held for ‘goli maaro’ slogan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2020, 1:44 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 1:45 am IST
The arrests have left the BJP fuming.
The accused trio were booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.
 The accused trio were booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Kolkata: Three BJP workers were arrested by the Kolkata Police late on Sunday night registering an FIR against them for shouting the controversial “goli maaro” slogan at Esplanade en route to the rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah at Shaheed Minar Ground in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Two of them were remanded in two days in police custody by a city court later.

The arrests have left the BJP fuming. The three accused were Pankaj Prasad, Dhruba Basu and Surendra Kumar Tewary. A senior police officer said, “This illegal act of shouting the provocative slogan ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko (shoot the traitors)’ is a cognisable offence.”

 

One Indrajit Kumar Mal, 29, a resident of Jawaharlal Nehru Road, lodged a complaint with the New Market police that covers Esplanade.

The accused trio were booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. On Monday when they were produced at the Bankshall court, nearly 30 lawyers of the BJP legal cell fought for their bail. The judge sent Pankaj and Surendra to the police custody till March 4.

...
Tags: bjp, goli maaro, amit shah
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Police officials turn up to arrest Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy when he was briefing the media on an alleged land grab by a prominent political personality in the state, in Janvada village about 60 km from Hyderabad on Monday.

TRS says no illegality in leader’s farmhouse

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

K Chandrasekhar Rao works out caste formula for RS seats

According to section 20 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, there is a special provision for registration of births and deaths of citizens who are born or have died outside the country.

Hyderabad: NRIs seek non-availability certificate

Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee: Delhi riots planned genocide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: NRIs seek non-availability certificate

According to section 20 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, there is a special provision for registration of births and deaths of citizens who are born or have died outside the country.

Isro readies launch of hi-tech earth focus satellite

GSLV-F10 launch vehicle is seen moving towards the launch pad from the Vehicle Assembly Building at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota. (Photo: DC)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to monetise govt lands in prime locations

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

No new welfare plans for Andhra Pradesh in next fiscal

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

China lockdown hits tech students

Most colleges expect project submissions, along with detailed reports, starting April.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham