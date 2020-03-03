Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2020 Sikhs draw up own se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sikhs draw up own security strategies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Mar 3, 2020, 1:31 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 1:31 am IST
But the elders in the community — who had seen worse earlier — had a word of caution.
As tensions continue to simmer in parts of northeast Delhi, the Sikh community members neither depended on the Delhi police nor did they leave anything to chance — just in case they were to come under attack from any mob.
 As tensions continue to simmer in parts of northeast Delhi, the Sikh community members neither depended on the Delhi police nor did they leave anything to chance — just in case they were to come under attack from any mob.

Hyderabad: On Sunday night, when rumours flew thick and fast across northeast Delhi about fresh trouble, Sardar Khushpal Singh, a 27-year-old resident of Harinagar, suggested to the Sikh community members to take cover in nearby gurudwaras for safety. “We will all be together in the gurudwara which will keep us safe,” he said even as the sound of sirens from passing police patrol vehicles filled the air.

But the elders in the community — who had seen worse earlier — had a word of caution. During the 1984 riots, taking shelter in gurudwaras what had proved costly for hundreds of Sikhs. Back then, they were told by policemen to leave the gurudwaras and return home, “assuring” them all was well. When they started leaving the place of worship, they came under brutal attack by blood-thirsty mobs. To this day, many Sikhs allege that police deliberately asked them to leave the gurudwaras.

 

As tensions continue to simmer in parts of northeast Delhi, the Sikh community members neither depended on the Delhi police nor did they leave anything to chance — just in case they were to come under attack from any mob. The community drew up with their own strategies and precautionary measures to ensure safety of thousands of people who live in areas close to Bhajanpura, the epicentre of last week’s riots which left 47 dead and over 300 injured. Only, this time, their strategies were chalked out keeping in mind the 1984 pogrom in which 3,000 Sikhs died in Delhi alone.

“Wherever our community members were living in societies, we had entry and exit points closed. The next challenge was what would we do if we came under attack by the mobs. Every night, we assembled in our societies with our kirpans (daggers), sticks and other objects and were prepared to thwart any attempt to target us,” Mr Khushpal Singh, who runs a manufacturing unit in Delhi, told Deccan Chronicle over telephone. Going by the way things were spiralling out of control, they feared the community could be targeted to incite passions.

His relative in Hyde-rabad, Sardar Roshan Singh, has been calling up Khushpal’s family requesting them to come to Hyderabad but he refused saying there was nothing to worry and they would be safe as they are “fully prepared”.

“When it was suggested that all Sikhs can take shelter in gurudwaras if they feel unsafe in their houses, the elders recalled the 1984 riots and said it would be a grave mistake. The Delhi police cannot be trusted and therefore, we should stay back in our homes, but make arrangements for securing the Sikhs,” said Maninderpal Singh, who runs an automobile business in Delhi.

...
Tags: sikh community
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police officials turn up to arrest Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy when he was briefing the media on an alleged land grab by a prominent political personality in the state, in Janvada village about 60 km from Hyderabad on Monday.

TRS says no illegality in leader’s farmhouse

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

K Chandrasekhar Rao works out caste formula for RS seats

According to section 20 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, there is a special provision for registration of births and deaths of citizens who are born or have died outside the country.

Hyderabad: NRIs seek non-availability certificate

Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee: Delhi riots planned genocide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Isro readies launch of hi-tech earth focus satellite

GSLV-F10 launch vehicle is seen moving towards the launch pad from the Vehicle Assembly Building at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota. (Photo: DC)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to monetise govt lands in prime locations

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

No new welfare plans for Andhra Pradesh in next fiscal

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

China lockdown hits tech students

Most colleges expect project submissions, along with detailed reports, starting April.

KT Rama Rao inspects cable bridge works

Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao meets officials during his surprise visit to check the progress of the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge work on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham