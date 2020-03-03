Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2020 Same Supreme Court b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Same Supreme Court bench to hear Article 370 plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Mar 3, 2020, 1:17 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 1:17 am IST
The main contention on which the law was challenged was that the Yuvaraj did not have the Constitutional authority to promulgate the said Act.
Supreme Court.
 Supreme Court.

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories even as the court declined the plea to refer the matter to a larger seven-judge bench.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana declined to refer the matter to a larger 7-judge bench noting that there was no conflict in the position taken by earlier two benches of the strength of five-judges each on the interpretation of Article 370 of the Constitution — now abrogated.

 

Veteran journalist Prem Shankar Jha, NGO People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association had urged the court that the matter be referred to 7-judge bench as two benches, each with a strength of five-judges, took a divergent view on Article 370.

The two cases in which Article 370 was touched are Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1959 and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1970.

While the 1959 case related to the J&K Big Landed Estate (Abolition) Act, the main contention on which the law was challenged was that the Yuvaraj did not have the Constitutional aut-hority to promulgate the said Act.

The 1970 case also known as Sampat Prakash case was rooted in preventive detention — the detention of the petitioner under the J&K Preventive Detention Ac.

Besides Justice Ramana, the bench also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice R. Subhash Reddy, Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant rejected the plea.

...
Tags: article 370, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Police officials turn up to arrest Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy when he was briefing the media on an alleged land grab by a prominent political personality in the state, in Janvada village about 60 km from Hyderabad on Monday.

TRS says no illegality in leader’s farmhouse

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

K Chandrasekhar Rao works out caste formula for RS seats

According to section 20 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, there is a special provision for registration of births and deaths of citizens who are born or have died outside the country.

Hyderabad: NRIs seek non-availability certificate

Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee: Delhi riots planned genocide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China lockdown hits tech students

Most colleges expect project submissions, along with detailed reports, starting April.

KT Rama Rao inspects cable bridge works

Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao meets officials during his surprise visit to check the progress of the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge work on Monday.

Hyderabad: Plagiarists trouble Urdu Academy

Urdu Academy

Hyderabad: Financially-distressed techie kills wife, 2 kids and himself

According to the LB Nagar police, Mr Pradeep, who hailed from Devarakonda in Nalgonda district, was working as a software engineer with IBM and living in his own house.

Telangana High Court flags civic officials’ power to raze buildings without notice

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham