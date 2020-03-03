Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2020 Riot-tainted Kapil M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Riot-tainted Kapil Mishra gets 24x7 security

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Mar 3, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Kapil Mishra.
NEW DELHI: BJP leader Kapil Mishra, accused of instigating riots in northeast Delhi, has been  provided 24x7 security.

After assessing threat perception to his life, the saffron party leader has been provided with “Y” category security  — which entitles him to have six security personnel round-the-clock to guard him in and outside the city.

 

It is reliably learnt that Mr Mishra had been advised to carry along with him security personnel for his personal safety after he was attacked while protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence way back in 2017, when he himself was an Aam Aadmi Party MLA.  

“At that time, he had outrightly refused to accept the security cover. But just a few days ago, he himself made a request that he be provided security as he was fearing threat to his life,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, told this newspaper.  

Mishra, who joined BJP last year, tweeted on  Sunday (March 1) morning that he was receiving thr-eats to his  life on phone, WhatsApp and  email, both from India and abroad. He also tweeted that he does not  fear the hate campaign launched against him.

He has been provided with two Personal Security Officers (PSOs), who will remain with him round-the-clock. Besides this, there are four more security personnel to ensure his safety. “As per the security protocols, one of the PSO’s will be armed with an automatic rifle, while the others will be carrying pistols with them,” said a source.

As per the home ministry’s guidelines, security cover is divided into four categories — Z-plus (highest level), Z, Y and X.

On February 23, Mishra led a gathering in support of CAA at Maujpur Chowk in the Jafarabad area, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-citizenship law groups.

