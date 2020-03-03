Mamata Banerjee: Delhi riots planned genocide

Kolkata: Breaking her silence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday described the Delhi riots as a “planned state-sponsored genocide” orchestrated in the “Gujarat model.” She slammed the BJP for not apologising for the carnage while launching attack on the saffron party which was missing during the riots in the Capital, days of her meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah last week.

Launching her party’s new campaign ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Mamata is Bengal’s Pride) a day after the ‘Aar Noi Annay’ campaign of the BJP was launched, the Trinamul supremo announced a scheme to provided shelter to those who became homeless in the riots. She said, “I think the way people were massacred in Delhi for the last few days is a planned genocide because it was state-sponsored. The Delhi police comes under the Centre.”

She told the Trinamul workers, “Besides the CRPF, the CISF was also there. But all remained inactive. Later it was painted in communal colours. We condemn it. Why hasn’t the BJP apologised for the riots till date? They often come here to declare shamelessly to capture Bengal. The BJP has been trying to replicate the Gujarat model of riots across the country including Bengal.”