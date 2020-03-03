Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2020 Kejriwal meets PM, m ...
Kejriwal meets PM, makes a point on Delhi cops

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
Chief minister tells Modi that capital police could have done better to nip riots
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Parliament House to meet prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 3, 2020. (AP)
 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Parliament House to meet prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 3, 2020. (AP)

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on prime minister Narendra Modi this morning and discussed the situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi.

It was their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returned to power in the national capital for a third consecutive term.

 

The meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament, lasted half an hour.

Emerging from the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters the Delhi Police could have prevented loss of lives in the riots had they remained active and vigilant.

Large-scale violence in northeast Delhi has left 42 people dead and 200 injured.

However, Kejriwal added "the Delhi Police acted promptly to check rumours in the last few days... I appreciated them."

He said, "The prime minister also agreed that such violent incidents should not be repeated in Delhi."

Responding to a question on hate speeches by BJP leaders, Kejriwal said they did not discuss them specifically.

The chief minister also requested Modi to take stern action against those involved in the violence, "no matter how influential he or she is".

...
Sanitation staff clear hospital waste from an coronavirus isolation ward of a hospital in Kochi, Kerala. (file photo)

Man flees coronavirus isolation ward in Kerala

Prime minister Narendra Modi photographed at the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on March 3, 2020. (AFP)

Modi to give away his social media accounts. But wait there's a catch

File photo of Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif greeting Austria's visiting foreign minister in Tehran on February 23, 2020. (AFP)

India summons Iran envoy to protest remark on Delhi riots

BJP MLAs have been told to intervene in favour of CAA during discussion on Constitution in the Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka government to move resolution in favour of CAA



