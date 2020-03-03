Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2020 J&K: Omar Abdull ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Omar Abdullah detained due to past conduct

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2020, 1:22 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 1:22 am IST
Sara Abdullah had moved the habeas corpus petition and has challenged the invoking of PSA against Omar.
Omar Abdullah.
 Omar Abdullah.

New Delhi: Describing former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as a “very vocal critic” of the abrogation of contentious Article 370 of the Constitution, the J&K administration on Monday told the Supreme Court that he has been detained considering his “past conduct and possibility of such conduct being repeated on release” which may “prejudice the public order.”

The J&K administration said this to a top court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, which is hearing a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and former J&K Chief Minister under PSA.

 

Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, District Magistrate, Srin-agar, had filed the reply on behalf of J&K administration. Justifying the detention of Omar Abdullah, the J&K administration has said that there was ample “material and grounds” considering his “past conduct and the possibility of such conduct being repeated on release and there by prejudicing public order in the UT of J&K.”

The J&K administration  told the top court that former chief minister has not made any representation against his detention before the Advisory Board.
Sara Abdullah had moved the habeas corpus petition and has challenged the invoking of PSA against Omar.

...
Tags: omar abdullah, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Police officials turn up to arrest Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy when he was briefing the media on an alleged land grab by a prominent political personality in the state, in Janvada village about 60 km from Hyderabad on Monday.

TRS says no illegality in leader’s farmhouse

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

K Chandrasekhar Rao works out caste formula for RS seats

According to section 20 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, there is a special provision for registration of births and deaths of citizens who are born or have died outside the country.

Hyderabad: NRIs seek non-availability certificate

Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee: Delhi riots planned genocide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: NRIs seek non-availability certificate

According to section 20 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, there is a special provision for registration of births and deaths of citizens who are born or have died outside the country.

Isro readies launch of hi-tech earth focus satellite

GSLV-F10 launch vehicle is seen moving towards the launch pad from the Vehicle Assembly Building at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota. (Photo: DC)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to monetise govt lands in prime locations

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

No new welfare plans for Andhra Pradesh in next fiscal

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

China lockdown hits tech students

Most colleges expect project submissions, along with detailed reports, starting April.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham