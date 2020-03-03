J&K: Omar Abdullah detained due to past conduct

New Delhi: Describing former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as a “very vocal critic” of the abrogation of contentious Article 370 of the Constitution, the J&K administration on Monday told the Supreme Court that he has been detained considering his “past conduct and possibility of such conduct being repeated on release” which may “prejudice the public order.”

The J&K administration said this to a top court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, which is hearing a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and former J&K Chief Minister under PSA.

Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, District Magistrate, Srin-agar, had filed the reply on behalf of J&K administration. Justifying the detention of Omar Abdullah, the J&K administration has said that there was ample “material and grounds” considering his “past conduct and the possibility of such conduct being repeated on release and there by prejudicing public order in the UT of J&K.”

The J&K administration told the top court that former chief minister has not made any representation against his detention before the Advisory Board.

Sara Abdullah had moved the habeas corpus petition and has challenged the invoking of PSA against Omar.