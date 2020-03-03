Nation Current Affairs 03 Mar 2020 India summons Iran e ...
India summons Iran envoy to protest remark on Delhi riots

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 12:51 pm IST
New Delhi took objection to Iran foreign minister Mohammad Zarif condemning violence against Indian Muslims
File photo of Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif greeting Austria's visiting foreign minister in Tehran on February 23, 2020. (AFP)
New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Iranian ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over the current bout of violence in Delhi.

Official sources said the Iranian envoy was told that Zarif commented on a matter that is purely internal to India.

 

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said, "Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims."

"The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by Zarif on the matter internal to India," a source said.

...
